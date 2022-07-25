ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Deputies Arrest Robbery Suspect Who Left His Car Keys At Crime Scene

SFGate
 3 days ago

A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office received calls that a business in...

www.sfgate.com

KRON4 News

Man found hanging in custody, police investigating

(KRON) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a man who died in custody. Martinez resident Kent Hickey, 54, was found in his room at the Martinez Detention Facility hanging from a bedsheet on Tuesday. Hickey was arrested on Monday just after 10:30...
MARTINEZ, CA
ABC10

Man killed in hit-and-run in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Sacramento. Officers responded to reports of a crash around 8:30 p.m. near Power Inn Road and Elder Creek Road. They found a man in the area who died at the scene, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
SACRAMENTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Family Files Lawsuit As Shocking Video of Modesto Police Killing Latino Father Released

Modesto, CA – Legendary Civil Rights Attorney John Burris and his legal team held a press conference on Tuesday in Modesto to announce the filing of a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of California alleging that Paul Chavez Jr’s civil rights were violated by Modesto Police two weeks ago when they shot and killed the Latino father as they responded to a “family disburbance.”
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Vallejo man arrested in Lincoln for vehicles stolen in Davis

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department shared in a social media post on Tuesday that they arrested a Vallejo man on Sunday for the theft of a motorcycle and trailer out of Davis. Justin Scott, 40, of Vallejo was arrested after a Lincoln officer conducted a traffic...
LINCOLN, CA
SFGate

Police Release Names Of Victims Of Fatal Shootings Friday

OAKLAND (BCN) Police on Wednesday released the names of two men killed in separate shootings Friday in Oakland. Jamal Watkins, 33, of Oakland died following a shooting Friday evening in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. He was shot while driving and at about 7:10 p.m. crashed into a wall at an Oakland Housing Authority property, according to police.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested On Suspicion Of Saturday Stabbing Murder

HAYWARD (BCN) Hayward Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a man on Saturday morning, the department announced on Monday. Chad Williams, 24, of Hayward, reportedly turned himself in for the alleged murder, police said. On Saturday at around 7:56 a.m., Officers responded to the 24000 of...
HAYWARD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bruce Krejcik Injured in Fatal Head-On Crash on Highway 108 [Sonora, CA]

Traffic Collision near Old Wards Ferry Left One Dead, One Injured. Initial reports claimed that a westbound Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling in the westbound lanes near Old Wards Ferry Road around 5:00 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, the Mitsubishi collided head-on with an eastbound Lexus driven by 72-year-old...
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Victim Killed In South Sacramento Hit-And-Run Over The Weekend Was 17

SACRAMENTO — Investigators have released new details in a south Sacramento hit-and-run that left one person dead and three other victims hospitalized on Saturday. The California Highway Patrol said the victim was a 17-year-old boy. He was hit while walking along Stockton Boulevard with two women — ages 33 and 56 — who suffered minor to moderate injuries. Authorities say the 29-year-old driver, Marquis Leon Johnson, failed to stop for a red light and hit the front of another vehicle before striking the trio on a sidewalk. The driver of the vehicle that was hit was an 83-year-old woman who was also hospitalized for minor injuries, the CHP said. Following the collision, the suspect left and then changed into other clothes before getting into another car. Investigators found Johnson by pinging the ankle bracelet he was spotted wearing by witnesses. Additionally, investigators said an acquaintance of Johnson’s said the vehicle involved in the collision was theirs and was stolen.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Justice for Jane: Murder suspect chooses not to fight charges

Michael Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Friday for the 1985 killing of Jane Anker Hylton — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison. Green’s plea comes 37 years after Hylton’s death and two years after DNA...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

Drunk Driving Suspect Causes Four-Vehicle Deadly Collision in Ceres CA

Modesto police believe a DUI driver is responsible for causing a deadly chain-reaction intersection accident in Ceres Friday night. Investigators say it happened at the intersection of East Whitmore Avenue and Morgan Road on July 22, 2022. The Modesto Bee reports the tragic incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. Modesto officers...
CERES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

Armed Suspect Who Ran Off During Traffic Stop In Woodland Found Hiding In Garbage Can

WOODLAND – Hiding in a garbage can couldn’t throw Woodland police off the scent of a suspect. On Sunday, just before 10 a.m. a Woodland police officer stopped a vehicle with no license plates in the area of W Eldorado Drive and Ashley Avenue. The passenger jumped out of the car and ran off. They were later found hiding in a garbage can on the side of a residence in the 800 Block of W Eldorado. Officers found a Glock handgun near where he was caught. The driver who was stopped drove away and was eventually stopped near Gibson Road and Spruce Drive. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm and high capacity magazines and resisting a peace officer. The driver was arrested on warrants and fleeing a peace officer.
WOODLAND, CA

