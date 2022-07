OAKLAND -- A judge on Friday will decide whether Caltrans can go ahead with the closure of what has been a dangerous homeless camp on Caltrans property off Wood Street in Oakland.Judge William Orrick will decide whether to uphold a temporary restraining order preventing Caltrans from closing the camp until a decision can be made on a preliminary injunction.Caltrans estimates nearly 200 people reside at the camp, where about 100 fires have occurred between West Grand Avenue and 34th Street, according to the Oakland Fire Department. One person died in a fire in April."Wood Street could be considered the largest...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO