GREEN LANE PA – “Meet other couples and singles, and have fun dancing to oldies” and other music too during Saturday night dance parties scheduled now through year’s end, promoters say, at the Green Lane Fire Company, 214 Main St. Admission is $10 per person at the door; chips, pretzels, and decaf coffee are included. There’s a cash bar available, a 50-50 event, and door prizes too.

GREEN LANE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO