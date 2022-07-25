Kozue's summer kaiseki menu features Kyoto heirloom vegetables and pike conger

Beaches bring families to Croatia in droves but there are many more attractions up and down the country to keep the little ones entertained. Here are 12 of our favourites. Croatia’s only aquarium dedicated wholly to freshwater fish, Aquatika is the main family-friendly attraction in Karlovac, a historic city located between Zagreb and Rijeka. Croatia has more indigenous freshwater fish species than any other country in the continent of Europe, with over 150 species living in its many freshwater rivers. Aquatika tells you the story of them all, huge tanks and (sometimes) huge fish layered over three floors. The upper levels correspond to the cold waters of river sources and the fish that dwell there. As you descend, you follow the paths of the rivers until, you arrive at the species who live at the river mouths, where the freshwater meets the sea. Tours, texts and info are presented in various languages, and the aquarium has won awards for its disabled access and for its architecture. Nearby, a beautifully constructed trail runs through nature, including a riverside beach which is one of the city's best spots for swimming. Ulica Branka Čavlovića Čavleka 1A, Karlovac.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO