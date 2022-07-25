ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Hospital's new four-story tower approved by Cape Cod Commission, traffic still a concern

By Zane Razzaq, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20S5xI_0grffKbo00

HYANNIS — Cape Cod Healthcare's plan to redevelop and expand the southwest corner of its existing 27 Park St. campus got a unanimous nod from the Cape Cod Commission last week.

The panel voted to grant the proposal a development of regional impact approval, but with conditions.

The nonprofit corporation wants to add a four-story tower for cancer and cardiology services at Cape Cod Hospital. It also wants to add parking, landscaping and stormwater management.

The $137 million project will be linked to the main hospital by a connection ground floor infill area on the northeast corner and will add approximately 60,298 square feet of floor area on the campus.

'We have a vision':Cape Cod Healthcare moves ahead with plans for future

Michael Bachstein, vice president of facilities management for Cape Cod Healthcare, has been involved with the project for three years, from conception to traveling the country with staff to see the best practices in designing oncology and cardiology centers.

“We want just the best of the best for Cape Cod and we’re so proud that the state and local boards have been with us on this journey to understand how important this is to the future of hospital operations on the Cape,” Bachstein told the Cape Cod Times during an interview on Friday.

One proposal made just before the COVID-19 pandemic was a six-story tower. That plan was eventually withdrawn following complaints that the project was too large, he said.

"COVID put us in a bit of a stop and gave us the opportunity to reflect on really what we need here at the hospital," said Bachstein during a public hearing before the commission.

Boston architect firm SmithGroup drew up the plans.

How the project will meet hospital needs

The existing cardiovascular and oncology spaces are "wildly undersized and antiquated," Bachstein said.

'Really no option':Pandemic halts hospital tower project in 2020

That's been known for a few years, he said, and hospital officials focused on what they could do. But with current guidelines and the expanding services and the growing population that needs care, Cape Cod Hospital does not have enough space, he said.

The small oncology unit hindered program development at a time where demand for such services is growing, he said.

"We're very much landlocked," Bachstein said.

The new oncology center increases capacity from 19 to 36 patient bays, with potential to expand. Radiation therapy will also be upgraded with new linear accelerator, updated CT simulation equipment and brachytherapy equipment.

Meanwhile expanding the cardiovascular medical and surgical space will provide a 32-bed unit to replace existing 12-bed and 24-bed units housed in a 1950s portion of the hospital.

“They do not meet the technological needs we have to care for those patients today,” said Bachstein, noting that Barnstable County is the third oldest population by county in the United States.

The fourth floor would feature either 32 additional medical/surgical beds or clinical space, according to the presentation. At least two electric vehicle charging stations will be in the parking lot adjacent to the new building and an installed conduit would be able to support no fewer than 30 additional future charging stations.

Earlier this year, the hospital held a fundraising campaign to help pay for the project. Donations included a historic $10 million gift from the Edwin Barbey Charitable Trust Directors Peter and Pamela Barbey of Hyannisport.

The project is expected to add 15 new jobs at Cape Cod Hospital, ranging from maintenance, housekeeping and security to some clinical positions, said Bachstein. Three hundred construction jobs will also be added.

What are the conditions?

To approve a project as a development of regional impact, the Cape Cod Commission must find that the proposed project is consistent with the Cape Cod Commission Act, the Cape Cod Regional Policy Plan, municipal development bylaws and the local comprehensive plan.

After a review, a commission subcommittee found the project could be considered in the following areas of the regional policy plan: water resources, transportation, energy, economy, coastal resiliency, community design, cultural heritage and climate mitigation.

For instance, the project reduces site-wide nitrogen loading, will decrease paved and managed turf areas and does not require additional wastewater capacity, said Jordan Velozo, chief regulatory officer of the Cape Cod Commission. The project also moves structures out of the 100-year and 500-year floodplain, decreasing vulnerability of the development to sea-level rise.

“Transportation was the issue the subcommittee spent the most time on during the review,” Velozo said.

The project calls for specific pedestrian, bicyclist and vehicle safety improvements at three intersections: Main Street at Lewis Bay Road/Camp Street, Main Street at Center Street/Old Colony Road, and South Street at Ocean Street/Old Colony Road.

As a key condition of gaining the commission’s approval, the hospital must submit a plan that outlines how it will handle traffic and parking before securing a preliminary certificate of compliance. Before the hospital can obtain a final certificate of compliance, it must provide all transportation mitigation.

Then, one year after receiving that final certificate, the hospital must provide results of a traffic count at site driveways and parking counts.

The town of Barnstable recently approved the site plan. Next steps include getting approval from local authorities, such as the Conservation Commission. The state’s Department of Public Health also needs to review the plans and issue a determination of need.

Bachstein said the project could break ground between November and Feb. 1.

Eliza Cox, an attorney at Nutter McClennen & Fish LLP, representing Cape Cod Healthcare, called the project “a significant investment" by the nonprofit in fulfilling its mission.

“It results in new state-of-the-art equipment and technology, it facilitates the ability for Cape Cod Hospital to recruit top physicians and nurses to take care of all of us,” Cox said.

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Massachusetts harbors to be dredged

CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six harbors along the Massachusetts coast have been awarded funds to enhance the fishing and boating industry. The Baker-Polito Administration announced $3.2 million in grants to six dredging projects to promote the strength and sustainability of the Commonwealth’s coastal harbors through the support of saltwater dredging. In 2020, over 38 million pounds of commercial seafood was landed in these communities, generating more than $30 million for the Massachusetts economy.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

A New Epidemic Warrants Concern For MA Residents

As we continue to struggle with the never-ending COVID-19 pandemic, medical officials are also urging the public to pay attention towards another disease that is causing some health related problems worldwide. You probably have seen reports on how monkey pox cases have increased, the virus is most rampant in Central Africa. Closer to home, only a handful of people have contracted this contagious disease with statistics showing 4 in neighboring New York and two cases here in The Bay State.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Plane ends up in trees on Cape Cod after landing mishap

No serious injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into the woods on Cape Cod. The plane ended up with its nose in the trees at Cape Cod Airfield in Barnstable. A police officer on the scene said the two people on board were not badly hurt.
BARNSTABLE, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Three Massachusetts towns make best places to live list

Three Massachusetts communities are on Livability’s list of best places to live in the U.S. Now in its ninth year, Livability’s annual ranking of Top 100 Best Places to Live in America is based on reviews of more than 2,300 cities using more than 50 data points measuring economic stability, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital and health care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Barnstable, MA
Health
Barnstable County, MA
Health
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Barnstable County, MA
City
Boston, MA
Barnstable, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Barnstable County, MA
Government
City
Barnstable, MA
WSBS

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBUR

COVID cases are rising in Mass. again

COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts. The latest state data show a 24% jump in the daily average of new cases reported last week, compared to the week before. The number of people hospitalized with COVID is also on the rise. So how concerned should we be?. For...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Water bans become more common in Massachusetts as drought worsens

PEMBROKE - Towns in the Boston area are running low on water. The signs of drought are just about everywhere - front lawns are torched, reservoirs are low, and the lack of rain is forcing more towns and cities to impose water bans."We are at a critical stage where we need people to conserve. No outdoor water whatsoever," said Pembroke Town Manager Bill Chenard. "We can pump about 1.8 million gallons a day. We have tanks that store 1.55 million gallons a day, but any time you exceed the 1.6 to 1.8, you're drawing down those tanks. When those tanks...
PEMBROKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in America

BOSTON — Two Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States. U.S. News & World Report released its “2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll” on Tuesday and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, topped the list. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston checked...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Hospital#Economy#Water Resources#General Health#Medical Services#Cape Cod Healthcare#The Cape Cod Commission#The Cape Cod Times
WBUR

Massachusetts poised to ban child marriage after years of effort

State Rep. Kay Khan said she was stunned when she first learned that Massachusetts was one of the few states with no minimum age to get married. Indeed, the state recorded nearly 1,200 marriages involving children under 18 between 2000 and 2018, including some as young as 13, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Baker to sign CROWN Act legislation in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign the CROWN Act on Tuesday that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Massachusetts. The legislation, titled An Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, seeks to protect hairstyles like braids locks, twists, Bantu knots, and others from discrimination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Shark Week 2022 takes a bite out of Cape Cod

The new season of Discovery Channel’s Shark Week will highlight great white sharks off the Cape coast. Love them, fear them — or both — it’s undeniable that great white sharks are as much a part of Cape Cod’s identity as traffic and lobster rolls. So it’s fitting that this year’s Shark Week will spotlight the area’s iconic predators.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
1420 WBSM

When New Bedford Market Basket Workers Staged a Job Action

The summer of 2014 was intense for employees and customers of Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, including the Market Basket location in New Bedford. On June 23, 2014, the Board of Directors of DeMoulas Supermarkets, Inc., the parent company of Market Basket, fired beloved President and CEO Arthur T. DeMoulas. The board's action resulted in a chain-wide job action that lasted more than six weeks.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NJ.com

N.J. wedding venue announces closure after 16 years

Sterling Gardens, a wedding venue and banquet hall in Matawan, has announced it is shuttering. For 16 years, the venue held weddings, luncheons and other events. It is located at 227 Freneau Avenue. The company said in a Facebook post on July 24 that the pandemic “has taken its toll...
MATAWAN, NJ
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy