2 Dead, 5 Wounded in San Pedro Peck Park Shooting

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

San Pedro, Los Angeles, CA: A total of seven people were wounded, two have died, in a reported shooting Sunday afternoon, July 24, at Peck Park in the 500 block of North Western Avenue in the San Pedro neighborhood within Los Angeles, according to authorities at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqhV7_0grffAmY00
Korey Cuico / KNN

Captain Erik Scott, PIO with the Los Angeles City Fire Department stated at the scene that a total of seven people were wounded from gunfire, and two had died at a local hospital. LAFD responded and worked closely with the Los Angeles Police Department to establish perimeters. Officers requested additional units from outside divisions to assist with the incident.

Scott said that they worked with the LAFD Tactical Emergency Medical Support team to go in with law enforcement to collect patients and bring them out. LAFD quickly triaged, treated, and transported patients to area trauma centers as necessary. A total of 67 firefighters were on the scene – seven fire companies with 17 ambulances.

Both Scott and LAPD stressed this was not an active shooter incident, but a dispute between two parties.

LAPD Captain Kelly Muniz was also present at the scene and spoke with the media regarding the incident confirming that the shooting occurred in Peck Park. According to Muniz, approximately 500 people were in the park – many with cars. It was not necessarily a permitted car show, but that was the draw of the park.

The original call came out at approximately 3:45 p.m. as multiple shooting victims on the baseball diamond of Peck Park, according to Muniz.

Muniz said there were numerous shooters, but the exact number is not known. No one has been taken into custody at this time. Some weapons were found, but there is no further information.

The investigation is ongoing.

Los Angeles South Bureau Homicide is handling the investigation and is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call (323) 786-5110.

Video: Korey Cuico, Photojournalist / KNN

Additional coverage: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

