Electronics

Leak suggests DJI’s rumored Avata CineWhoop drone may be delayed

By @BDroneDJ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnticipation that DJI is preparing a July or August launch of a CineWhoop Avata drone has been rising amid repeated product leaks since May – including a new photo of the craft uploaded Sunday. However, recent reports are also indicating release of the indoor FPV craft may be set back beyond...

TechRadar

DJI's next big drone just flew a lot closer to its launch date

Rumors become reality as the upcoming DJI Avata FPV (first-person view) drone has appeared on the FCC's (Federal Communications Commission) website. You can view the documents by going to the FCC ID website (opens in new tab) where you can see that Avata was given the grantee code of SS3 and you can read a few documents pertaining to the drone.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

OnePlus Shows Off 10T Phone Ahead of August Launch

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch at an in-person event in New York on Aug. 3, but OnePlus isn't waiting until then to show off the details. In a post Monday, the company shared more on the phone's design across color, material and finish. The 10T will be available...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Redmi K50S Pro specs leak promising 200MP camera goodness

Fans of affordable smartphones packing a lot of punch will be happy to know that the upcoming Redmi K50S Pro is shaping to be a very exciting device indeed. The latest leak comes from the tipster Yogesh Brar and details all the specs of the upcoming Redmi flagship-wannabe. Redmi K50S...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

New Huawei Watch 3 Pro presented with HarmonyOS 3, ECG and improved navigation functionality

Huawei has introduced a new version of the Watch 3 Pro, officially called the Watch 3 Pro new. As expected, the revised smartwatch comes with more features than its predecessor, plus the latest version of Huawei's in-house operating system. According to Huawei, the Watch 3 Pro is only available as a 48 x 49.6 x 14 mm smartwatch and weighs 64 g without a strap included. In part, the high weight is because of the smartwatch's case materials, which combine ceramic and titanium.
ELECTRONICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Announcement, Preorder and Release Date Rumors

The iPhone 14, the next phone expected in Apple's 2022 flagship line, has already inspired dozens of rumors about the design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless, with Touch ID). At this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Google’s former head says AI is as dangerous as nuclear weapons

Google’s former chief executive Eric Schmidt has called artificial intelligence as dangerous as nuclear weapons. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum earlier this week, Eric Schmidt said that he was “naive about the impact of what we were doing”, but that information is “incredibly powerful” and “government and other institutions should put more pressure on tech to put these things consistent with our values.”
TECHNOLOGY
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI sources: China could disrupt US nuclear missiles and more all over America says new report

For years, Chinese telecommunications companies like Huawei have backed projects to install their equipment near U.S. military installations and critical infrastructure. According to a new report by CNN, federal investigators who have reviewed these projects believe such telecommunications equipment could intercept or even block out critical strategic communications like those used to control the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Female crane operator who became a TikTok star after posting videos of herself working is killed when high winds topple her 40ft crane to the ground in Russia

A female crane operator who became a TikTok star with videos of herself working has died after high winds toppled her 40-foot crane to the ground. Single mother-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, was killed instantly in the accident when her cabin smashed to the ground in Tyumen, a major oil hub in Russia.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

China says it is tracking its out-of-control rocket amid fears it could drop anywhere on Earth

China is tracking an out-of-control rocket that is set to fall to Earth in the coming days, it has said.The country committed to provide information on the rocket’s movements in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said.There are fears that the rocket could drop unpredictably down to Earth, and could pose a danger to any populated areas that it drops onto.The Long March 5B rocket was launched over the weekend. Since then, it has begun falling back down to Earth – with even China seemingly unable to predict where exactly it will fall.It is an international practice to allow...
INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia is ‘about to run out of steam,’ MI6 chief says

America’s internal division is reducing its international influence, China is not 10 feet tall, Iran doesn’t really want a nuclear deal, and Russia is “about to run out of steam” in Ukraine, said Britain’s spy chief in a rare and frank interview about global threats and the state of Western intelligence services.
POLITICS
Salon

Dawn of the apocalypse: Existential crisis for our species is right here, right now

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The past week has seen record-breaking heat waves across Europe. Wildfires have ripped through Spain, Portugal and France. London's fire brigade experienced its busiest day since World War II. The U.K. saw its hottest day on record, reaching 40.3° Celsius, or 104.5° Fahrenheit. In China, more than a dozen cities issued the "highest possible heat warning" this weekend with over 900 million people in China enduring a scorching heat wave along with severe flooding and landslides across large swathes of southern China. Dozens of people have died. Millions of Chinese have been displaced. Economic losses run into the billions of yuan. Droughts, which have destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced many to flee their homes, are creating a potential famine in the Horn of Africa. More than 100 million people in the United States are under heat alerts in more than two dozen states with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s and low 100s. Wildfires have destroyed thousands of acres in California. More than 73 percent of New Mexico is suffering from an "extreme" or "severe" drought. Thousands of people had to flee from a fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park on Saturday and 2,000 homes and businesses lost power.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Video: US blows up another warship in message to China

U.S. and Japanese military units obliterated a target warship last week for the second time during the 2022 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC 22) multi-national military exercise near Hawaii. The exercise demonstrates warfighting tactics that the U.S. and its allies could use in a potential conflict with China. U.S. and...
MILITARY
Freethink

This portable wind turbine folds up and fits in your backpack

Wind is a big industry. In the U.S., wind is responsible for producing more than 9% of all electricity, and it’s doing so at rates more than 20% cheaper compared to 2010. The natural energy source is big business in physical terms, too: On sprawling wind farms across the nation, turbines tower more than 280 feet into the sky where they exploit the stronger winds found at higher altitudes.
INDUSTRY
CNET

Google Fires Engineer Who Warned That Company's AI Reached Sentience

On Friday, Google fired Blake Lemoine, a software engineer who went public with his concerns that a conversational technology the company was developing had achieved sentience. Lemoine went outside the company to consult with experts on the tech's potential sentience, then publicly shared his concerns in a Medium post and...
BUSINESS

