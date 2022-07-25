Who deserves thanks for the ARPA funding?

North Omaha’s 24th and Lake Streets intersection looking south. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

The Sarpy County Vietnam Memorial Foundation advisory board was recently notified that we had been approved for a $2 million grant. Along with support from the City of Papillion, Bellevue University and private citizens, this moves us very close to our goal to fund this important project.

When I asked about the source of the funding, I learned that the money was originally a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), proposed and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

This made clear why so many good projects in Nebraska have been announced so far this year. Just this month Gov. Pete Ricketts announced and touted how ARPA funds were helping to build a new medical center in Kearney and a new mental health facility in Omaha.

It also made clear why no one thus far had thanked or even mentioned President Biden when they were celebrating the success of their project.

To be clear, I do understand politics, and I understand why people who opposed or were sharply critical of ARPA remain silent on the source of the money. This does not make them hypocrites. It does make them seem ungrateful.

The entire Nebraska congressional delegation voted against ARPA. The governor also opposed the legislation. I am certain their opposition was grounded in clear and compelling language.

What has not been clear, as the $1 billion of ARPA funded projects are announced, is that this law has done a lot of good in Nebraska.

Most important, Nebraskans miss an opportunity to examine the wise structure of these grants. Like the Vietnam War Memorial, each of these is funded with local, private and federal money. Having local “skin in the game” increases the likelihood that taxpayer dollars are well spent.

Thanks to reporting by the Nebraska Examiner, I have learned that Nebraska was allocated $1 billion for local projects. The law gave considerable authority over how this money would be spent.

The Examiner described in detail the Unicameral Appropriations Committee’s thorough public debate and how the committee reported recommendations to the full legislative body. The Legislature debated and amended these recommendations before voting 40-4 to send the bill to the governor, who signed it into law.

Dozens of projects and initiatives were in the final law. These included a $20 million infusion for construction of mental health treatment and education facilities, on top of $20 million that Appropriations had already recommended. State Sen. John Arch of La Vista pushed for the extra funding. He said COVID-19 has only added to mental health problems.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil championed an amendment senators adopted calling for $10 million to help cover college debt for rural health care workers and nursing students. Lawmakers also supported a $7 million request from Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton for drinking water system infrastructure benefiting at least four rural communities.

And Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, both of Omaha, garnered enough support from lawmakers to direct about $250 million in ARPA funds to programs related to affordable housing, job training and business development, largely in low-income neighborhoods of North and South Omaha. The funds included $60 million for a North Omaha business park near Eppley Airfield.

The state-allocated ARPA grants will also fund an array of other initiatives, including $100 million for shovel-ready construction projects statewide, $60 million for a rural health education complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, rural workforce housing, community college workforce development and a state law enforcement training facility in Grand Island.

Separately from the state, local governments such as the City of Omaha and Douglas County have their own ARPA funding, which they have been allocating to various causes.

It would be good to acknowledge the man who contributed to all of them: President Joe Biden. I am not too old to have forgotten the three most important words in the English language: “Please” and “Thank you.”

I know this is easier for a Democrat like me to say than it is for a Republican, but I am going to say it on behalf of everyone who has benefited from ARPA:

Thank you, Joe!