ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Who deserves thanks for the ARPA funding?

By Bob Kerrey
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbG5M_0grfdKgE00
North Omaha’s 24th and Lake Streets intersection looking south. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

The Sarpy County Vietnam Memorial Foundation advisory board was recently notified that we had been approved for a $2 million grant. Along with support from the City of Papillion, Bellevue University and private citizens, this moves us very close to our goal to fund this important project.

When I asked about the source of the funding, I learned that the money was originally a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), proposed and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.

This made clear why so many good projects in Nebraska have been announced so far this year. Just this month Gov. Pete Ricketts announced and touted how ARPA funds were helping to build a new medical center in Kearney and a new mental health facility in Omaha.

It also made clear why no one thus far had thanked or even mentioned President Biden when they were celebrating the success of their project.

To be clear, I do understand politics, and I understand why people who opposed or were sharply critical of ARPA remain silent on the source of the money. This does not make them hypocrites. It does make them seem ungrateful.

The entire Nebraska congressional delegation voted against ARPA. The governor also opposed the legislation. I am certain their opposition was grounded in clear and compelling language.

What has not been clear, as the $1 billion of ARPA funded projects are announced, is that this law has done a lot of good in Nebraska.

Most important, Nebraskans miss an opportunity to examine the wise structure of these grants. Like the Vietnam War Memorial, each of these is funded with local, private and federal money. Having local “skin in the game” increases the likelihood that taxpayer dollars are well spent.

Thanks to reporting by the Nebraska Examiner, I have learned that Nebraska was allocated $1 billion for local projects. The law gave considerable authority over how this money would be spent.

The Examiner described in detail the Unicameral Appropriations Committee’s thorough public debate and how the committee reported recommendations to the full legislative body. The Legislature debated and amended these recommendations before voting 40-4 to send the bill to the governor, who signed it into law.

Dozens of projects and initiatives were in the final law. These included a $20 million infusion for construction of mental health treatment and education facilities, on top of $20 million that Appropriations had already recommended. State Sen. John Arch of La Vista pushed for the extra funding. He said COVID-19 has only added to mental health problems.

Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil championed an amendment senators adopted calling for $10 million to help cover college debt for rural health care workers and nursing students. Lawmakers also supported a $7 million request from Sen. Tim Gragert of Creighton for drinking water system infrastructure benefiting at least four rural communities.

And Sens. Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney, both of Omaha, garnered enough support from lawmakers to direct about $250 million in ARPA funds to programs related to affordable housing, job training and business development, largely in low-income neighborhoods of North and South Omaha. The funds included $60 million for a North Omaha business park near Eppley Airfield.

The state-allocated ARPA grants will also fund an array of other initiatives, including $100 million for shovel-ready construction projects statewide, $60 million for a rural health education complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, rural workforce housing, community college workforce development and a state law enforcement training facility in Grand Island.

Separately from the state, local governments such as the City of Omaha and Douglas County have their own ARPA funding, which they have been allocating to various causes.

It would be good to acknowledge the man who contributed to all of them: President Joe Biden. I am not too old to have forgotten the three most important words in the English language: “Please” and “Thank you.”

I know this is easier for a Democrat like me to say than it is for a Republican, but I am going to say it on behalf of everyone who has benefited from ARPA:

Thank you, Joe!

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska ranks 30th in cost of living for elderly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding...
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Bike Share Program, Legislative Session Unclear, Nebraska Unemployment

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore is pretty sure this tasty treat includes the five basic food groups. Heartland Bike Share hits a record-high number of trips...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Creighton, NE
Papillion, NE
Government
Sarpy County, NE
Government
City
Papillion, NE
State
Nebraska State
klin.com

American With Disabilities Act 32nd Anniversary, Improvements In Nebraska

July 26, 2022, marks the 32nd anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA makes it illegal to discriminate against people because of their disabilities, and applies to employment, housing, public accommodations, education, transportation, and access to public services, among other areas. In the past five...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Navigator CO2 Ventures relocates headquarters to Omaha

(Omaha) -- One of the three companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa has found a Midwest city to call home. The now formerly Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday the relocation of its headquarters to Omaha, occupying office space at 13333 California Street. The move comes as the carbon capture company continues to develop the over 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, which would provide carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 industrial processors, including several biofuel producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. She says the move made sense due to the company's Midwest presence.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WarHorse breaks ground on new casino in Omaha

Ho-Chunk Inc., Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent Protective Association and other developers broke ground Wednesday for the first combination casino and horse track in Omaha. "Today is a very historical day for the city of Omaha and the state of Nebraska," said Garald 'Wally' Wollesen, president of Nebraska Horsemen. This comes two...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

President Joe Biden declares disaster in parts of Nebraska from May winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved disaster assistance for Nebraska from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assistance was approved for 20 counties, mostly in eastern and central Nebraska, that were hit by severe storms and straight-line winds on May 12. Funding will be provided...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Wayne
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Joe Biden
huskeradio.com

Candidates Spent Over $2 Million During Nebraska Legislative Primaries District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson Tops List of Spenders

Nebraska Legislative Candidates put twice as much money into their Primary Election Campaigns this year as colleagues did just a decade earlier. The Omaha World Herald reports that the figures fell short of the record-setting spending levels of 2020, according to a World-Herald analysis of campaign finance reports filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. Campaign spending in Nebraska legislative races has taken an upward turn since 2012, when the Nebraska Supreme Court tossed out the state’s Campaign Finance Limitation Act. The act had used incentives to encourage candidates to abide by voluntary spending limits. That year, legislative candidates spent a combined $1.11 million for the May primary, according to the analysis. At $2.19 million, this year’s total was nearly double the amount in 2012 but well below the $2.48 million total from two years ago. The analysis combined candidates’ spending in the year before the election through mid-June, the end of the primary election reporting period.
NEBRASKA STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Omaha, Nebraska

Planning a trip to Nebraska this summer? Don’t miss any of the best things to do in Omaha! Known as the original “Gateway to the West,” Omaha is an underrated Midwest gem with great museums, delicious restaurants, and historical attractions that delight visitors. With a vibrant downtown scene and plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors, Omaha, Nebraska, is a must-visit American city for travelers.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Sentencing In Nebraska - Iowa Trafficking Case

A sex trafficker is sentenced in Federal Court in Omaha. The U.S. Attorney's office in Nebraska says 34 - year old Jesse Cody of Council Bluffs was sentenced for sex trafficking two teenagers between Nebraska and Iowa. Chief United States District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. sentenced Cody to 16 years...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Legislature#Health Education#Infrastructure#Bellevue University
KETV.com

Ethanol pumping billions into Nebraska economy

A new study shows Nebraska's ethanol industry is pumping billions into the state's economy and putting money back into your pocket. The corn-based additive to gas has an overall economic impact of $4.5 billion a year. But drivers are eager to see the savings keep coming in. Like Gale West...
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most rural counties in Nebraska

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Nebraska Examiner

U.S. ag, health secretaries talk Western issues at governors’ association meeting in Idaho

The breadth of Western issues handled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is wide, but in his address to Western governors on Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, U.S. Secretary Tom Vilsack focused on issues Idaho and the West faces every day. Issues like longer, hotter and drier wildfire seasons without the workforce to fight them. […] The post U.S. ag, health secretaries talk Western issues at governors’ association meeting in Idaho appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
IDAHO STATE
Kearney Hub

UNK grad named executive director of Stand for Schools

LINCOLN — University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate Dunixi Guereca has been named executive director of Stand for Schools, a not-for-profit organization that advances public education in Nebraska. Guereca will assume his new role in August after moving from California, where he worked with SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West and,...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
707
Followers
637
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy