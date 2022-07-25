LEGION BASEBALL: Lums stay alive at state AA tourney

Judy was born on April 15, 1939, sharing her birthday with her older sister, Irene, in Butte, Mont. — the 10th of 14 siblings to Thomas and Ethyl Morris. She passed away on July 13, 2022. After graduating from high school, she married Jerry Svee, who worked for Western Geophysical Company. It was life on the road — a couple of months here, a couple of months there. While “doodle bugging,” as the work was called, they formed lifelong friendships with other families that would cross her path down the road. When Laurie and Dave came along, they chose to give up the doodle bugging life and settled in Bozeman, where her youngest brother, Mike, joined the family. An employment transfer led them to Coeur d'Alene in 1965 and daughter Kim joined the family in 1968.

