Coeur D'alene, ID

LEGION BASEBALL: Lums stay alive at state AA tourney

Coeur d'Alene Press
 3 days ago

NAMPA — Sunday was a survive-and-advance day for the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at the Idaho American Legion class AA state tournament. The Lums built a five-run lead, then had to hold on to beat the Twin Falls Cowboys 7-6 in a loser-out game at Rodeo Park. “Down...

cdapress.com

Local
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fort Ground Grill to stay in business

COEUR d’ALENE — After North Idaho College trustees approved the $1 million purchase of Fort Ground Grill, the restaurant will remain open. Finalized earlier this month, the sale is for the property and the building in the form of a “clean shell,” without any fixtures or items related to the restaurant. By law, the college cannot pay more than the appraised value of $1 million.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots July 26, 2022

FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Bobbie Beck 58. Low net: Su Carpenter 43. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Sue Keto 56. Low net: Lonna DeVol 36. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sherrill McCullough 60. Low net: Diana Raugust 41. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Sally Gidlund 65....
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Swimmer goes length of Lake Coeur d'Alene

COEUR d’ALENE — On Sunday afternoon, Kim Bowler began swimming at Heyburn State Park. Twenty-four miles later, she stopped. The Liberty Lake woman was reportedly the first person to swim the length of Lake Coeur d’Alene, finishing on the shores of Tubbs Hill to the cheers of a small crowd of supporters, including her two children Monday morning.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Judy Svee Cannon, 83

Judy was born on April 15, 1939, sharing her birthday with her older sister, Irene, in Butte, Mont. — the 10th of 14 siblings to Thomas and Ethyl Morris. She passed away on July 13, 2022. After graduating from high school, she married Jerry Svee, who worked for Western Geophysical Company. It was life on the road — a couple of months here, a couple of months there. While “doodle bugging,” as the work was called, they formed lifelong friendships with other families that would cross her path down the road. When Laurie and Dave came along, they chose to give up the doodle bugging life and settled in Bozeman, where her youngest brother, Mike, joined the family. An employment transfer led them to Coeur d'Alene in 1965 and daughter Kim joined the family in 1968.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
outdoorsfirst.com

Palaniuk’s Lead Widens In Bassmaster Angler Of The Year Race

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho, knows he’s leading the race for the Progressive Bassmaster Angler of the Year title. He insists that he doesn’t know by how much. His mindset is simply, “I’ve got a one-point lead — one point.”. In...
RATHDRUM, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

EDITORIAL: Make this dream field a reality

Let’s raise some green for the blue and white. That’s green as in real money — and in artificial turf. It’s blue and white for Coeur d’Alene High School, a cornerstone of the community since its inception Jan. 2, 1911. Viking boosters had already raised...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

'Cowboy code' guides western governors

COEUR d’ALENE — The first meeting of the Western Governors Association in three years brought together eight state leaders guided by the “cowboy code.”. They finish what they start, said WGA executive director Jim Ogsbury. When something needs doing, they do it. It’s not what they say, it’s what they do.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ncwlife.com

Spokane council passes 'divisive' abortion resolution

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a resolution that bars employees, including police officers, from assisting in investigations or the prosecution of abortion patients or providers. More than 40 speakers filled the council chambers to capacity on Monday night and the majority opposed the resolution,...
SPOKANE, WA
