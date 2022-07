SPOKANE, Wash. — A plan to move people out of Camp Hope is getting pushback, as quickly relocating people to hotels is causing concern in some communities. The Department of Commerce wants to give Catholic Charities $6.5 million to use the Quality Inn off Sunset Boulevard in West Spokane to re-house people at Camp Hope. This funding is the first green light from the City’s proposal to clear Camp Hope with state money. The funding would go to rehabbing rooms at the hotel for those living at Camp Hope.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO