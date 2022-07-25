High Surf Advisory issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southeastern New York. Target Area: Northern Nassau; Northwest Suffolk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk County through 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Huntington Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Commack, Huntington Station, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Northport, Dix Hills, Woodbury, Centerport, Cold Spring Harbor, East Northport, Kings Park, Greenlawn, Elwood and Fort Salonga. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO