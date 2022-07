BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For many U.S. workers, battling inflation feels much like trying to use a treadmill to reach a destination. Statistics indicate that 37.2 million Americans lived in poverty the year the pandemic began. Since 2020, these numbers continue to tell a story of a developed country that is home to many citizens who don’t make enough money to cover their basic needs.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO