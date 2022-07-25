Hitachi High-Tech Develops the Service of Remote Degradation Diagnostic Systems for On-board Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries

Back in May, Ford Authority reported that The Blue Oval was considering switching at least some of its EV batteries from lithium-ion to lithium iron-phosphate (LFP). Then, just last week, the automaker announced the details behind its effort to secure the raw materials and battery capacity needed to build 600,000 EVs by the end of 2023, with two million planned for annual global production beginning in 2026. This includes installing LHP batteries in the Ford F-150 Lightning in early 2024, as well as the Ford Mustang Mach-E starting next year, too.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO