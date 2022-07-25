Hitachi High-Tech Develops the Service of Remote Degradation Diagnostic Systems for On-board Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries
TOKYO, July 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") today announced the development of service to diagnose the degradation status remotely for on-board automotive lithium-ion batteries. Achievement of stable and efficient operation of battery is becoming quite important for the deployment of electric vehicles ("EVs"). Hitachi High-Tech...www.benzinga.com
