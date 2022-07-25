ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langlade County, WI

County Board could seek change in levy limits

By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The Langlade County Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the County Board Room in the Safety Building.

Among its agenda items is a resolution that would ask the state to change its rules on levy limits to better meet its financial obligations.

