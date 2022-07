Guitar found in middle of intersection of 10th St NW and Holly St NW. Left with Georgia Tech PoliceSamarium149. Fell off the back of a car at around 11:50 AM. If this is yours, contact GT Police at (404) 894 - 2500 (not Atlanta police, the university's police. I'm a grad student). Dropped it off with them just now. They're also looking into possible camera footage of the intersection to find the owner as well. (u/Samarium149)

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO