’90 Day Fiancé’ Big Ed Puts Hand Down Fiancée Liz’s Pants at Rodeo

Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in Doctor Who, has died aged 93.A statement from his agents at Gavin Barker Associates said: "His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit Sixties song "Right Said Fred", a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles."He worked well into his nineties, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack's Boat."He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year."Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him."

