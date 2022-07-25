ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo gets a lesson on inflation

By David Edwards
 3 days ago
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) offered Fox News host Maria Bartiromo a lesson in inflation on Sunday after she suggested that President Joe Biden was to blame.

In an interview on Fox News, Bartiromo told Khanna that Covid-19 legislation signed into law by Biden "was the beginning of inflation getting stoked."

"Maria, just to be factual on inflation," Khanna replied, "there was $3 trillion of spending under President Trump. And yes, there was spending under Joe Biden. But it is unfair to say that it's just the spending under Biden that somehow caused the inflation and not under Trump."

Bartiromo interrupted: "Just to be clear, I'm looking specifically at the numbers and when we look at the inflation timeline, which was the handover from President Trump to President Biden. ... By the time that we got to July of 2021, inflation was at 5.5%. Then the Democrats led the infrastructure package. That was signed into law November 21 and inflation was up to 6.8%. By March of 2022, right after the invasion by Russia, inflation was at 7.9% and today we are 8.6%"

"So we're up to 9.1%, Congressman, with all of this spending," she said.

"But, Maria, you know correlation and causation are different," Khanna remarked. "You can't say that Trump sending stimulus checks in December of 2020 was not inflationary and somehow Biden doing in March was inflationary."

"What happened is we got out of Covid," he added. "And that increased demand and the supply was constrained and the Fed policy was wrong."

relay
2d ago

Consider the source of this article. Salon is from New York City and part of the socialist democratic propaganda machine. Their job for the Democrats is to spread hate, fear, division and fake news to the American public

Reply(9)
18
Dane Campbell
2d ago

So. which of those spending packages did Khanna vote against? And to "school" the back of the class thinkers at Salon, increased spending can occur without inflation so long as an economy's supply output increases as well. More dollars retain their value IF there are more goods to buy. So, did Trump increase regulations to improve output? Did Biden increase or remove regulation to improve output?

Reply
9
John Retz
2d ago

Democrats don’t know the meaning of truth as they have done nothing but spread lies for the past 6 years and every time Biden opens his mouth he tells another lie.

Reply(7)
22
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
