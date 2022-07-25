ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages

By JUSTIN SPIKE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4vPv_0grfV7vg00
Russia Ukraine War Techno Clean Up Young volunteers clear debris from a building destroyed by a Russian rocket while enjoying a techno performance by a DJ in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Region, Ukraine, Sunday, July 24, 2022. In a village in northern Ukraine, devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party in a bombed-out building has brought together more than 200 young people who have found a novel way to help rebuild their country. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna) (Roman Hrytsyna)

YAHIDNE, Ukraine — (AP) — In a village in northern Ukraine that was devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party is in full swing.

In a bombed-out building, more than 200 young people have found a novel way to help rebuild their country.

The daytime “clean-up rave” in Yahidne was organized by young Ukrainians who have been using dance parties as a way to contribute to recovery efforts in the country’s north, which has suffered major damage from Russian bombardment.

Shovels in hand, the volunteers tackle the remnants of a village cultural center that was destroyed in March by a Russian rocket strike, tossing piles of debris onto a tractor's loader. A DJ, his turntables mounted on a stack of ammunition boxes, spins techno and house dance music as the volunteers work. Some even take a break from their labor to dance.

“Volunteering is my lifestyle now,” said Tania Burianova, an organizer with the Repair Together initiative. “I like electronic music and I used to party. But now it's wartime and we want to help, and we're doing it with music.”

Ukraine's vibrant club scene was brought to an abrupt halt with the Russian invasion on Feb. 24. Now, with a nighttime curfew in effect in Kyiv, the capital, and the threat of more Russian rocket attacks ever present, adherents of Ukraine’s party culture have sought to combine the fun and freedom of a music festival with rebuilding the country they love.

Burianova said the clean-up raves bring together those who had lost their nightclub community during the war, helping them regain a sense of normalcy and fun while contributing to the recovery of damaged towns.

“We miss (parties) and we want to come back to normal life, but our normal life now is volunteering,” Burianova, 26, told The Associated Press.

The damaged cultural center sits on the edge of Yahidne, where nearly all of the just over 300 people in the village were confined to a basement for weeks by Russian forces during the occupation of the northern Chernihiv province.

Local resident Nina, 68, said she spent those awful weeks in the basement before the Russian troops withdrew, and that 11 people died there as a result of the poor conditions. She was grateful to see young people coming together to help the village recover.

"They already repaired our windows, doors and entrances," Nina said of the volunteers. “We couldn't do it ourselves with our salaries or pensions. I'm thankful that they helped us.”

Most of the volunteers were in their 20s and 30s and came from Kyiv, about two hours' drive away. But others have come from the western city of Lviv and also nearby Chernihiv, while some foreign volunteers arrived from Portugal, the United States, Germany and elsewhere.

The clean-up at the cultural center was the group’s eighth project so far, and they have already helped repair 15 damaged homes in the village. They plan to expand and hold a building camp event in the nearby town of Lukashivka, where they will construct 12 houses for people whose homes have been destroyed, Burianova said.

After finishing a set, DJ Oleksandr Buchinskiy said all of the volunteers were connected by a sense of optimism and responsibility.

“These are all young people that still have a passion for life, but they feel pain and are very sad and angry because of the war,” Buchinskiy said. “But they feel a need to take part in this historical moment, and help people, and make Ukraine a better place with a smile on their faces.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Techno Music#Volunteers#Ukrainians#Dance Parties#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Video: US blows up another warship in message to China

U.S. and Japanese military units obliterated a target warship last week for the second time during the 2022 Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC 22) multi-national military exercise near Hawaii. The exercise demonstrates warfighting tactics that the U.S. and its allies could use in a potential conflict with China. U.S. and...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Imprudent’ Italian priest being probed for using inflatable mattress as altar at sea

A priest has been placed under investigation for “imprudently” using an inflatable mattress as an altar while conducting mass in the sea in southern Italy.Father Mattia Bernasconi, 36, a priest with the archdiocese of Milan, was caught on camera holding mass in the water while wearing only swimming trunks.Mr Bernasconi said that he had been helping with a week-long summer camp for high school students and had planned to hold Sunday’s ceremony among the trees by the beach in Crotone. The camp was reportedly organised for the students by Libera, an anti-mafia organisation.However, after failing to find shade amid...
RELIGION
AFP

Macron hosts Saudi crown prince despite rights outrage

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for talks in Paris on Thursday, defying criticism that the invitation is deeply inappropriate barely four years after the murder by Saudi agents of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Macron will be meeting MBS fresh from talks with two close allies of the kingdom, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Japan urges Russia not to hold military drills around disputed islands

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan urged Russia to exclude areas around disputed northern islands from military drills Moscow is planning to conduct in the country's Far East from late August, a Japanese government spokesperson said on Thursday. Japan lays claim to the Russian-held southern Kuril islands that Tokyo calls the Northern Territories, a territorial row that dates back to the end of World War Two when Soviet troops seized them from Japan.
MILITARY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
102K+
Followers
115K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy