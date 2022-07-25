Tributes paid to life-long Bristol City fan Stoney Garnett
BBC
3 days ago
Tributes have been paid to a "popular" and "well-known" Bristol City FC fan and stand-up comedian. Stoney Garnett was a familiar sight in the south of the city and ran for mayor of Bristol twice in 2012 and 2016. Bristol City's official Twitter account confirmed that he had passed...
The parents of a 12-year-old boy have lost an appeal against a decision to allow life support treatment to end. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and the Royal London Hospital believe he is brain dead. Appeal judges supported a High Court ruling...
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
Her belongings are packed in boxes and black bags as the family prepares to leave Wales for good. They say they are moving because racism towards their daughter at school made her "scared" and "withdrawn". The 13-year-old has already spent some time at a new school in the north of...
Bernard Cribbins, who narrated The Wombles and starred in Doctor Who, has died aged 93.A statement from his agents at Gavin Barker Associates said: “His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like The Railway Children and the Carry On series, hit Sixties song “Right Said Fred”, a notorious guest on Fawlty Towers and narrating The Wombles.“He worked well into his nineties, recently appearing in Doctor Who and the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat.“He lost his wife of 66 years, Gill, last year.“Bernard’s contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him.”More to follow Read More Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wifeRyan Gosling heaps praise on costar Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor WhoBrad Pitt expresses unlikely love for Great Pottery Throw Down: ‘Seen every season!’
A city centre nightclub where a 14-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a woman just days after another serious attack was reported has been shut down. Bloom, in Manchester's Gay Village, had its licence revoked after a committee heard details of 38 violent or sexual offences at the venue this year.
A woman who was killed and stuffed into a suitcase by her new husband had told his ex partner that he "scared the hell out of her", a jury has heard. The body of Dawn Walker, 52, from Halifax, was discovered in bushes in Lightcliffe, on 31 October 2021. She...
The father of a boy at the centre of a life-support treatment fight spent a night in hospital after taking ill before the court ruling, a family spokeswoman says. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and is on life support. On Monday,...
Comments / 0