ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Oak Fire in California, cruise COVID requirements, US heat wave: 5 things to know Monday

By Editors
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZsvE_0grfTsxe00

Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park grows to one of California's largest wildfires in 2022

The Oak Fire, one of California's biggest wildfires this year, continues to rage Monday, after forcing thousands to flee. The blaze near Yosemite National Park burned out of control, exploding to over 14,000 acres on Sunday. The Oak Fire erupted Friday in Mariposa County, near the small town of Midpines. The fire was 0% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. The 2,000 firefighters battling the blaze will encounter tough conditions including low humidity, high temperatures, and steep terrain, Cal Fire said. The agency also dispatched 17 helicopters, 225 fire engines, 58 dozers, and 23 water tenders to fight the Oak Fire. Twelve miles east, firefighters made progress against the Washburn Fire near Yosemite that threatened the park's largest and most iconic sequoia grove. The Washburn Fire was 80% contained after two weeks of firefighting.

  • How do you save giant sequoias from wildfires?Sprinklers, trenches and sometimes foil blankets
  • Wildfire, pandemic, gas prices, repeat: It's been a tough run for Yosemite businesses

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Some cruise lines change COVID requirements following end of CDC program

Following the end of the CDC COVID-19 Program for cruise ships July 18, Azamara announced it will drop its COVID-19 embarkation testing rule on Monday, "excluding ports where it is still required in accordance with country regulations," according to a news release. Azamara recommends that all guests departing from any port get tested at their leisure prior to travel, but those results will not be required to board the firm's vessels. Azamara will continue to require proof of vaccination, though. The CDC said on its website that it will keep giving testing recommendations for cruise ship operators, and that vessels will keep reporting cases to the agency.

  • Is the cruise industry coming back? After more than 2 years under a COVID cloud, the answer is yes
  • California cruises are back:Here are 3 popular ports and where you can sail

'Extremely oppressive' heat in Northeast turns deadly

A cold front approaching the Northeast on Monday should bring some milder temperatures after an "extremely oppressive" heat wave intensified Sunday, leading to at least two heat-related deaths. Boston broke a daily record high temperature Sunday as more than 85 million Americans faced excessive heat warnings and advisories from the Southern Plains to the Northeast, according to a National Weather Service statement. Several major metros throughout the Northeast have put excessive heat measures into effect in attempt to keep residents cool. Philadelphia extended its heat health emergency declaration through Sunday, sending workers to check on those who are unhoused and other vulnerable residents.

  • What is a heat wave? Here's what it is, how it affects your body and how to stay safe

Pope Francis to apologize for abuses against Indigenous peoples in Canada

Pope Francis is scheduled to meet Monday with survivors of abuses by missionaries at residential schools in Canada, where he is expected to deliver an apology. Francis began a fraught visit to Canada over the weekend to apologize to Indigenous people for the abuses, a key step in the Catholic Church's efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. Indigenous groups are seeking more than just words, though, as they press for access to church archives to learn the fate of children who never returned home from the residential schools. They also want justice for the abusers, financial reparations and the return of Indigenous artifacts held by the Vatican Museums. Francis' weeklong trip follows meetings he held in the spring at the Vatican with delegations from the First Nations, Metis and Inuit, which culminated with a historic apology for abuses committed by some Catholic missionaries in residential schools.

  • 'Not in the history books': What happened in Native American boarding schools under scrutiny
  • 'These pieces hold our history':Vatican says they're gifts. Indigenous groups want them back

Mega Millions $790 million is fourth-highest lottery jackpot ever

For Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot has risen to $790 million, with a cash option of $464.4 million – the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-highest jackpot of any game, according to the Mega Millions website. The current Mega Millions jackpot rose after no ticket in Friday's drawing matched all six numbers. So far, the biggest Mega Millions jackpot this year was $426 million, won January 28 in California.

  • In Virginia: Woman accidentally throws her $110,000 winning lottery ticket in the trash
  • ‘We did it again’: Maryland mom wins $100K jackpot for third time in five years

Contributing: The Associated Press

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

This is the biggest wildfire in California right now

The Rices Fire exploded in Nevada County, 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, on Tuesday afternoon, and quickly became the largest California wildfire currently burning. There are nearly 700 personnel, 80 fire engines and 11 dozers assigned to the blaze, Cal Fire said in its Wednesday incident report. Numerous aircraft are putting out flames when weather conditions allow. The Rices Fire has burned more than 900 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
AFP

Thousands evacuated as California wildfire grows

A fierce California wildfire expanded Sunday, burning several thousand acres and forcing evacuations as tens of millions of Americans sweltered through scorching heat. - Gore blasts 'inaction' - Evidence of global warming could be seen elsewhere in the country, as 85 million Americans in more than a dozen states were under a weekend heat advisory.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midpines, CA
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Yosemite National Park, CA
Health
State
Virginia State
Local
California Health
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Health
natureworldnews.com

Earthquake Followed by Almost 20 Aftershocks Northern California: USGS

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred north of the San Francisco Bay area in Northern California at 4:57 a.m. local time on Tuesday, June 28, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Nearly 20 aftershocks below 2.0-magnitude transpired after the quake. There were no immediate reports of earthquake casualties. The seismic...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Yes California#Cruise Industry#The Oak Fire#The Washburn Fire#Wildfires Sprinklers#Cdc#Program
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
Newsweek

Yosemite Wildfire Likely Caused By Humans, Authorities Say

A fire that has been burning in Yosemite National Park since July 7 was caused by human influence, according to the Yosemite superintendent. Also called the Washburne fire, the blaze now covers an area of over 3,500 acres, and, as of July 12, is 22 percent contained by firefighters. There has been a mandatory evacuation of the Wawona area, with Highway 41 being closed.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

550K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy