Round Lake, IL

Week ending July 9: Round Lake home sales

spotonillinois.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeerfield tennis player Spencer Kastin won 78 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category...

spotonillinois.com

spotonillinois.com

Village of La Grange Village Board met June 27

Springfield tennis player Talha Arshad won 44 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 16 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 16. Their 44 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus points... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Andy Yu ranks 8,969th in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 16

Bolingbrook tennis player Sanjayrajan Govindarajan Prithivirajan is ranked 8,208th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 16. They had 32 total points, split between 32 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined... 08:40. 08:33. 08:19. 08:19. 08:19.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Qusai Lukmanji ranks 5,670th in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending July 16

Oak Brook tennis player Konstantino Reveliotis won 40 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 16. Their 40 points playing singles are combined with 15 percent of their doubles points and any bonus...
OAK BROOK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Elijah Hartford ranks 3,956th in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 16

Yorkville tennis player Elijah Hartford is ranked 3,956th in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 16. They had 125 total points, split between 124 single points and 6 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
YORKVILLE, IL
spotonillinois.com

PHOTOS: The Silver Room Block Party Makes a Comeback

The COVID-19 pandemic put many of Chicago's signature events on hiatus. No cookouts, no family reunions, and no Silver Room Block Party during that time. This past weekend, however, the Block Party returned with new additions and a brand-new location by the beach. After two years,... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
CHICAGO, IL
#Week Ending#Home Sales
spotonillinois.com

Amazon Fresh Store coming to Tinley Park

Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington and 16017 South Harlem Avenue (LinkedIn, The Village of Tinley Park) An Amazon Fresh store is coming to Tinley Park. The Chicago suburb said a 38,000-square-foot full-line store will be built at 16017 South Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park Plaza, the Daily... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
TINLEY PARK, IL
spotonillinois.com

Thompson Center sale finalized with Google to be building's lone occupant

SPRINGFIELD - After years of failed efforts that spanned multiple administrations, the state has finalized the sale of the controversial James R. Thompson Center in Chicago to a company that will make it the new Chicago home of tech giant Google. Gov. J.B. Pritzker made the announcement... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Dad, 18-year-old daughter win Chicago to Mackinac race despite intense storms, ripped sails

High winds and stormy weather on Lake Michigan ripped sails worth thousands of dollars and broke equipment but failed to prevent Scott Sellers, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah and crew of six other sailors from winning first-in-class during the race from Chicago to Mackinac. "I have never seen a weather radar covering this expanse of thunderstorms," Scott Sellers told the Free Press on Monday morning. "It was nonstop for seven to eight hours." ...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL

