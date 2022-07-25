ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio gets one step closer to creating thousands of jobs, making billions thanks to CHIPS Act

By Morgan Trau
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBbw2_0grfRXgv00
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger (C) speaks alongside Ohio Senators Robert Portman (L) and Sherrod Brown. Gelsinger announced that Intel Corp would invest an initial $20 billion to develop a new semiconductor manufacturing plant in Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.

The multi-billion dollar project in Ohio to revitalize the country’s supply chain is slowly moving forward after months of inaction in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Senate, led by Republican Sen. Rob Portman and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday, voted that evening to approve the latest version of the CHIPS Act.

Other Ohio members of Congress, such as Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan have continuously been trying to work together to make this plan possible — with Ohio’s labor union crediting the two for laying the groundwork.

The chips are used in everything from cars to cell phones to military weapons.

“The bipartisan CHIPS Act, which includes reshoring semiconductor manufacturing to America and giving American workers and American companies the tools they need to compete and win,” Portman said while giving a speech on the floor. “The CHIPS Act specifically would bring $52 billion in federal investments for domestic semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing. The broader bill, so-called USICA bill, last June passed this Senate with an overwhelming bipartisan vote.”

The House worked on the bill for about a year, but once they passed it, Portman said “it was filled with all sorts of unrelated items that no Republican could support.”

Semiconductor maker Intel is spending $20 billion to create a microchip factory site in Licking County, a 20-minute drive from downtown Columbus. With the CHIPS Act, Intel said they would bump up their $20 billion to $100 billion.

The project had come to a halt after Intel postponed the groundbreaking to protest Congress not being able to come to an agreement on the act.

“We’re glad the logjam seems to have been broken in Congress,” Tim Burga, Ohio American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) president, said. “We’re going to get this bill done here soon.”

Burga and his more than one million union workers have been waiting in the wings for Intel’s investment.

The initial $20 billion would create 10,000 jobs. About 3,000 of those jobs are direct Intel jobs with an average salary of $135,000. The other 7,000 are construction jobs over the course of the build. But Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted say tens of thousands of jobs will be created indirectly from the site.

“Tens of thousands of additional electrical, engineering, supplier, restaurant, housing, health care and entertainment jobs to support the region as it expands thanks to this investment,” Portman added. “The suppliers alone will be tens of thousands of new jobs.”

President Joe Biden, Brown and Ryan were the driving force of this merger and talking about the importance of competing with China on a more level playing field, Burga said.

“We feel very confident that Intel understands that this central Ohio is the place for them, for the workforce, for the stability of what they need to produce such a high tech piece of componentry,” the union leader said.

The plant could also lessen supply chain issues, which Husted said would reduce inflation.

“Right now, other nations, Europe, Asia, are heavily subsidizing that industry — it’s gone away from America,” the lieutenant governor said. “America makes 0% of the most high tech computer chips in the world right now.”

The lack of semiconductors in 2021 caused an estimated loss of $240 billion to the U.S. GDP, according to the Department of Commerce.

With the project, Ohio is projected to add $2.8 billion in annual gross state product, according to the legislators.

“We are encouraged by the Senate’s vote on the Motion to Proceed, but there is more to do,” Intel Spokesperson William Moss told News 5. “U.S. government incentives for domestic semiconductor manufacturing are critical for both our national and economic security, and we will continue to work with Congress to get a final vote to fund the CHIPS Act so we can move forward at the speed and scale we have long envisioned for Ohio and our other projects to help restore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing leadership and build a more resilient semiconductor supply chain.”

The House of Representatives is set to vote on this version of the CHIPS Act in the next few weeks.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for the state of Ohio to move forward and especially to help regain footing in distressed areas where we’ve lost so many manufacturing jobs or so many energy related jobs,” Burga said. “It’s something that we’re going to continue to push through until we get it finalized.”

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 33

Shawn Sanford
2d ago

That is one huge problem in Washington they always try to stuff other crap in to bills that have nothing to do with the original. These are the same people that think they should and can run our every day lives. If I was an elected official first thing I would pass would be no more stuffing bills you want something else passed you bring it as it's own bill. That would also keep them from trying to hide things in other bills everything should be out in the open.

Reply(1)
13
Al Yz
2d ago

Where are they going to get all of these 3500 highly skilled workers? There's a shortage of skilled technicians and engineers in USA.

Reply
3
Stop the Insanity
2d ago

thank you President Biden! thank you Senator Sherrod Brown! thanks representative Tim Ryan! Elect Tim Ryan to the United States Senate as a thank you for his hard work on this project!!! The DEMOCRATIC party is working to restore the American dream of prosperity for the working people!!!

Reply(8)
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Intel jobs open: Where can you apply?

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Job openings in engineering, technical support, construction and more are all on the table at Ohio’s coming Intel plant. Career listings spotted Monday showed that Intel is looking to fill at least 14 types of positions for its semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. Although the company delayed its groundbreaking ceremony for the Ohio plant over the CHIPS Act stalling in U.S. Congress, it still moved ahead with bringing construction crews to the planned site for “early work.”
NEW ALBANY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Higher ed loan program bill re-upped for Ohio legislature’s consideration

When the Ohio legislature comes back from its summer break, lawmakers will reconsider a loan program for higher education that includes loan forgiveness for students who stay in Ohio. House Bill 514 was introduced last December, but has since been re-referred twice to two different committees, landing in the Ways and Means Committee. The bill […] The post Higher ed loan program bill re-upped for Ohio legislature’s consideration appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney General files lawsuit against Biden administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 21 other attorney generals in filing a lawsuit against the Biden administration. Yost is pushing against the administration's updates to policies for schools to receive federal nutritional assistance and other funding subject to Title IX gender identity policies. “This is...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Washington State
City
Congress, OH
State
Ohio State
thevillagereporter.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Sues Biden Administration For Threatening To Withhold Nutrition Assistance For Schools

(PRESS RELEASE) COLUMBUS, OHIO- Attorney General Dave Yost is pushing back on the Biden administration’s policy updates that compel schools receiving federal nutritional assistance and other funding subject to Title IX to adopt detrimental and onerous gender identity policies or risk losing that financial support. Yost joined 21 other...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

LinkedIn co-founder pours money into Ohio races

The co-founder of LinkedIn, a Silicon Valley-based professional networking website, poured more than $82,000 into Ohio’s statewide and legislative races this year, campaign finance records show. The contributions from Reid Hoffman — a venture capitalist who was also an early executive of PayPal — make him the second most...
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

More Ohioans should be eligible for help paying utility bills, under DeWine executive order

COLUMBUS — More Ohioans should now be eligible to get help paying their electric and natural gas bills. Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed Executive Order 2022-12D, which authorizes the Ohio Department of Development to work in partnership with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to implement emergency rules that increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP).
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Mike Dewine
Cleveland.com

What are the most valuable crops grown in Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The United States is projected to export a record $191 billion in agricultural products in 2022, of which Ohio’s 200 different crops will contribute to the end-of-year total. But what are Ohio’s top crops?. Forty-four percent of Ohio is considered prime farmland, with 14.9 million...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio State researchers aim to help farmers understand coyote threats

Coyotes are the new kids on the block in Ohio. They only became common in the state about 30 years ago, and they’re now one of Ohio’s top natural predators. But in many ways, they’re still a mystery to farmers and wildlife biologists alike. Ohio State University researchers are trying to solve part of that mystery.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Semiconductor Industry#National Semiconductor#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#News5cleveland Com#The Ohio Capital Journal#Wews#The U S Senate#Republican#Democratic#American
NBC4 Columbus

How Intel may impact Ohio housing market

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is bracing for a boom thanks to Intel. The tech company is building its biggest manufacturing operation yet in Licking County, promising thousands of well-paying jobs, but how will all of those high-earners impact an already stressed housing market?. Like communities across...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio senator offers bill extending unemployment to lower wage workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, has introduced legislation to lower the income thresholds for claiming unemployment. The shift would make it easier for part-time and underemployed workers to receive benefits if they lose their jobs. Under current law, workers must make almost $6,000 and be employed...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine claims concern for “vulnerable,” still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies

As he celebrated passage and enactment of severe abortion restrictions in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine was lavish in expressing concern for “the most vulnerable among us, those who do not have a voice.”  On June 24, just after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the abortion restrictions he’d signed into law, DeWine added, […] The post DeWine claims concern for “vulnerable,” still won’t talk about children who now have to have babies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Facebook
POLITICO

Tim Ryan's pro-worker platform hits a 'swamp' challenge

Tim Ryan is running for Senate as the candidate of unions and working-class Americans. And he’s done his part to walk the walk in the Capitol. If only he could make worker protections for congressional staffers matter to Ohioans. The 49-year-old House Democrat helms a committee that determines how...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Anti-abortion extremist who helped impose gerrymandered maps rewarded by Ohio Gov. DeWine

Anti-abortion leader Mike Gonidakis has made quite a name for himself in Ohio Republican circles. The Ohio Right to Life president has strengthened the GOP’s gerrymandered hold on state politics. In return, the party has given Gonidakis enormous power over state abortion policy and state physicians who run afoul of draconian statutes regulating health care for their female patients.
OHIO STATE
Your Radio Place

A Coshocton County company one of seven in Ohio to receive assistance to create more jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine has announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide including one business in Coshocton County. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
903K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy