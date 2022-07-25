ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Is the gas tax holiday accomplishing its purpose?

By tom Puckett
 3 days ago
File Photo credit AP Photo

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) We're a couple of months into the gas tax holiday from New York State and several counties. While the savings are about 30 cents a gallon, not all drivers feel they're getting relief as they fuel up.

New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace believes the holiday is achieving its intended impact, at least initially. "Then I think the prices crept up again. And now I think we're seeing them go back down, which is obviously good," says Wallace. She hopes gas prices will continue to decline.

Erie County Legislator Tim Meyers agrees. "I think any relief that we can give to the residents is accomplishing the goal," says Meyers. He says he noticed gas prices dipped form $4.75 to $4.59 a gallon in the last 2 weeks. He anticipated a delayed reaction. "It depends on when the stations buy their fuel and what they pay for it. So depending on how full their tanks were," believes Meyers.

Those who head to the Native reservations have noticed prices are almost a dollar less. Meyers says he can only speculate on why. "We have no control over the Indians. Maybe they're trying to get a bigger chunk of the market," says Meyers. Wallace says reservations are also exempt from federal gas tax collection, which can contribute to considerable savings.

Wallace says she's heard of gas companies making record profits. She says if that's the case, she wants investigations.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
