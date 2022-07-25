Photo of the Week: July 25, 2022

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.

BON AQUA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO