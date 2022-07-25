ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Blue Raiders, Eagles Agree on Home-and-Home Series

By Source Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddle Tennessee and Georgia Southern have agreed on a home-and-home football series as announced jointly by both schools on Friday. The first game is scheduled for Sept....

Five Blue Raiders on C-USA Preseason Watch List

Conference USA released the 2022 preseason watch list, as selected by the league’s 11 head coaches on Monday. Five student-athletes from each conference’s 11-member institutions are recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. Representing Middle Tennessee are WR Izaiah Gathings, WR Jaylin Lane, DE...
OBITUARY: Dianne Dockery Lamb

Dianne Dockery Lamb, 72, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on December 4, 1949 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the first child born to Luther Dow Dockery, Jr., and Constance Emma LaFantasie Dockery, a couple who were part of “The Greatest Generation”.
Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.
Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar to Participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer today announced that Designated Player Hany Mukhtar will participate in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T 5G, as part of a 10-player roster of highly-acclaimed newcomers and MLS All-Stars. The roster will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills on Aug. 9, at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.
Where Are All of Tennessee’s New Residents Hailing From?

The state of Tennessee is a popular destination for those looking to relocate. What’s not to like – from Nashville hot chicken, incredible state parks and, of course, music!. A recent study by movebuddha.com highlights where new Tennessee residents are coming from and what part of the state...
Opry Announces New Partnership With Mid-South Ford Dealers

Opry Entertainment Group announced a multi-year partnership agreement with the Mid-South Ford Dealers, making Mid-South Ford Dealers the exclusive automotive partner of the Grand Ole Opry and Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The partnership will add a new Ford Lounge experience at both the Grand Ole Opry House and the...
WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
OBITUARY: Janet Rachelle Phillips

Janet Rachelle Phillips passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 50 years old. She was a native of Florida and a resident of Rutherford County. Janet was a client of Journey’s Community Living for Adults with disabilities and leaves many special friends. Janet was...
OBITUARY: Sarah Louise Fann Davenport

Sarah Louise Fann Davenport, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at her home. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Raymond James and Virgie Mae Davenport Fann. Mrs. Davenport was also preceded in death by her husband, Dorris Grigg Davenport,...
OBITUARY: Linda Gayle Smotherman

Linda Gayle Smotherman, age 69, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away in the early morning of July 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward E. Smotherman and Wilma Ruth Warren Smotherman. She is survived by her sisters, Pam (Darryl) Lewis and Susan (Jerry) Gammon; two nieces and...
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp Keeps Teens ‘Energized’

Thirty-plus budding scientists caught darters in area streams, made solar panels using circuit boards, performed chemistry-related food activities and more, while attending the inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp. Four of their five-days on campus wrapped up with team building and other fun things at...
OBITUARY: Dan Stephens

Mr. Dan Stephens of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, he was 91 years old. A native of Cannon County, TN, he was the son of the late James and Carmine Cooper Stephens. Mr. Stephens was also preceded in death by a son, Michael L. Stephens who...
WEATHER: 7-26-27-2022 Steamy, Stormy, Flash Floods

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-270715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 214 AM CDT Tue Jul 26 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy downpours could cause brief flash flooding. Also, a few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Heat Index values will be in the low 100s along and west of I-65 this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the week. A few storms may be severe each afternoon and evening through Thursday. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
OBITUARY: Rebecca 'Becky' Morgan

Rebecca “Becky” Morgan, a caring daughter, sister, mother, mimi, and friend left this world suddenly on July 22nd, 2022 at age 65. She was born to W. Bayne and Charlotte Ward on March 7th, 1957. After graduating Highschool, Becky chased her dreams to become a teacher. She graduated...
