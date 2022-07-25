ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The chemical controlling life and death in hair follicles

By University of California - Riverside
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single chemical is key to controlling when hair follicle cells divide, and when they die. This discovery could not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing because follicles are a source of stem cells. Most cells in the human body have a specific form and function determined...

MedicalXpress

Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells

Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
CHICAGO, IL
Futurity

Can SCUBE3 get lost hair to grow again?

Researchers have discovered that a molecule called SCUBE3 potently stimulates hair growth. It may offer a therapeutic treatment for androgenetic alopecia, a common form of hair loss in both women and men. The study in Developmental Cell determined the precise mechanism by which the dermal papilla cells—specialized signal-making fibroblasts at...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

RNA modifications in mitochondria promote invasive spread of cancer

Mitochondria are the power plants of cells, and they contain their own genetic material and RNA molecules. Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) have now discovered that certain modifications in mitochondrial RNA boost the invasive spread of cancer cells by supporting protein synthesis in mitochondria. They have established that a specific gene expression signature correlating with high levels of mitochondrial RNA modifications is associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in patients with head and neck cancer. When the researchers blocked the responsible RNA modifying enzyme in cancer cells, the number of metastases was reduced. Certain antibiotics that suppress protein synthesis in mitochondria were also able to prevent the invasive spread of cancer cells in laboratory experiments. The results have now been published in the journal Nature.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify protein connected to aging and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is an aging-associated disease caused by progressive scarring of the lungs, leading to respiratory failure and death. Therapies to treat IPF are limited, making studies on the mechanisms responsible for this crippling disease a priority. Now for the first time, researchers at the Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases Center (AADC) at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in collaboration with those at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., have discovered a new mechanism linking the aging of blood vessels to the development of pulmonary fibrosis.
ROCHESTER, MN
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Beach where 13-year-old Caleb 'caught brain-eating amoeba swimming in waters where river meets the sea - leaving him with 3% chance of survival

A 13-year-old boy from Port Charlotte, Florida, is fighting for his life after a lethal brain-eating amoeba swam up his nose during a family trip to the town's public beach, but town officials are denying that he caught the parasite there. Caleb Ziegelbauer's family sits on pins and needles, hoping...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
scitechdaily.com

New Technology Repairs and Regenerates Heart Cells After a Heart Attack

A “powerful clinical strategy” for treating heart disease may result from the recent discovery. University of Houston researchers have developed a groundbreaking technique that, in mice, not only restores the heart muscle cells after a myocardial infarction (or heart attack) but also helps the cells regenerate. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
scitechdaily.com

A New Method To Unleash Cancer-Killing T-Cells

Researchers discover a new mechanism for activating cancer-killing T cells. Researchers have made significant progress in the discovery and administration of cancer immunotherapies, which employ the body’s own immune system to treat disease, during the last decade. The medicines, however, do not work for everyone or with every form of cancer, and gaps in our knowledge of how the body develops an anti-cancer immune response have hampered progress toward making them universally successful.
CANCER
Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 hijacks nanotubes between neurons to infect them

COVID-19 often leads to neurological symptoms, such as a loss of taste or smell, or cognitive impairments (including memory loss and concentration difficulties), both during the acute phase of the disease and over the long term with "long COVID" syndrome. But the way in which the infection reaches the brain was previously unknown. Scientists from Institut Pasteur and CNRS laboratories have used state-of-the-art electron microscopy approaches to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 hijacks nanotubes, tiny bridges that link infected cells with neurons. The virus is therefore able to penetrate neurons despite the fact that they are lacking the ACE2 receptor that the virus usually binds to when infecting cells.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

How are peritoneal carcinomatosis and ovarian cancer linked?

Peritoneal carcinomatosis happens when cancer cells from the ovary spread to the peritoneum. It is often present in advanced or recurrent epithelial ovarian cancers. Peritoneal cancer is a rare, advanced cancer that develops in the peritoneum. It may begin in the peritoneum, a condition doctors call primary peritoneal cancer, or the spread of malignant cells from tumors in other organs like the ovaries may cause it. Doctors refer to the condition as peritoneal carcinomatosis when it occurs due to the spread of malignant cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A common mechanism for cancer metastasis and atherosclerosis

A key molecule for cancer metastasis has been identified as a molecule already known for its involvement in cardiovascular disease, suggesting a possible treatment approach for both diseases simultaneously. Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of body cells leading to the formation of tumors, triggered by the accumulation of mutations in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop liquid biopsy technique to help detect cancer in blood

University of Central Florida College of Medicine researchers have found a new way to track metastatic cancer cells in the body, which in the future could help identify cancer earlier and give patients more treatment options. In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Professor Annette Khaled's research lab reported using...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are teratomas?

A teratoma is a rare type of germ cell tumor (GCT) that may contain different types of tissue. These tumors occur most commonly in the ovaries, testicles, and tailbone. However, they can occur elsewhere in the body. Teratomas are a type of GCT. This term refers to a tumor that...
CANCER
Phys.org

Roboticists discover alternative physics

Energy, mass, velocity. These three variables make up Einstein's iconic equation E=MC2. But how did Einstein know about these concepts in the first place? A precursor step to understanding physics is identifying relevant variables. Without the concept of energy, mass, and velocity, not even Einstein could discover relativity. But can such variables be discovered automatically? Doing so could greatly accelerate scientific discovery.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Activated surface proteins may reverse development of malignant neuroblastoma cells

In a new study, researchers at Karolinska Institutet show that the activation of specific cell surface proteins—cortisol, estrogen and vitamin A—in mice with human neuroblastoma cells results in the neuronal differentiation of cancer cells which leads to reduced mortality. The results, published in the Journal of Experimental & Clinical Cancer Research, could, in the future, lead to a more gentle and effective treatment of this severe form of cancer in children.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Chemists create molecule that prevents tumor cells from spreading

An international team of scientists has discovered a molecule that prevents tumor cells spreading from a primary cancer site to colonize other sites in the body. The multidisciplinary research team, from the University of York, Leiden University and Technion (Israel Institute of Technology), discovered that the small, sugar-like molecule maintains the integrity of tissue around a tumor during cancer. They have shown the sugar-like molecules markedly reduce cancer spread in mice, paving the way for development towards clinical application.
CANCER
Phys.org

DNA recombinations are widespread in human genomes and are implicated in both development and disease

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences in Japan in collaboration with other researchers from around the world have discovered that recombinations of specific genomic sequences that are repeated millions of times in the genome of each of our cells are pervasively found in both normal and in disease states. Identifying the mechanisms that lead to this myriad of recombinations involving DNA sequences that were once considered as "junk" may be crucial to understanding how our cells develop and what can make them unhealthy.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Strengthening the immune response to cancer

For patients with lymphoma, multiple myeloma, or certain types of leukemia, treatment with chimeric antigen receptor T cells (CAR T cells) is sometimes the last chance of overcoming the cancer. The treatment involves taking T cells from the patient's blood and adding artificial receptors—the CARs—to them in the lab. As the guards of our immune system, T cells are on permanent patrol in our blood vessels and tissues, where they hunt down foreign structures. Equipped with CARs, T cells can also detect very specific surface structures on cancer cells. Once the CAR T cells are returned to the patient by infusion, they circulate in the body as a kind of living drug that can bind to very specific tumor cells and destroy them.
CANCER
Nature.com

Expression of antioxidant enzymes in lesions of multiple sclerosis and its models

Oxidative stress promotes tissue injury in the central nervous system in neurological disorders such as multiple sclerosis (MS). To protect against this, antioxidant enzymes including superoxide dismutase-1 (SOD1), heme oxygenase-1 (HO-1), peroxiredoxin-5 (PRDX5) and glutathione peroxidase-4 (GPX4) may be upregulated. However, whether antioxidant enzyme elevation in mouse models of neurodegeneration corresponds to their expression in human diseases such as MS requires investigation. Here, we analyzed and compared the expression of SOD1, HO-1, PRDX5 and GPX4 in the murine spinal cord of three models of MS: focal lesions induced by (1) oxidized phosphatidylcholine or (2) lysophosphatidylcholine (lysolecithin), and (3) diffuse lesions of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. Notably, CD68+ microglia/macrophages were the predominant cellular populations that expressed the highest levels of the detected antioxidant enzymes. Overall, the expression patterns of antioxidant enzymes across the models were similar. The increase of these antioxidant enzymes was corroborated in MS brain tissue using spatial RNA sequencing. Collectively, these results show that antioxidant capacity is relatively conserved between mouse models and MS lesions, and suggest a need to investigate whether the antioxidant elevation in microglia/macrophages is a protective response during oxidative injury, neurodegeneration, and MS.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Particle phase chemistry enables soot to better seed clouds

Highly oxygenated organic molecules are a key component of atmospheric secondary organic aerosol. However, the origin and formation mechanism of highly oxygenated organic molecules with high unsaturation (HU-HOMs), remain unknown. But now an international team of researchers has found that photooxidation of large polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) on soot by singlet oxygen and superoxide anion radicals can be an important source of the unexplained HU-HOMs widely observed in the atmosphere. The team was led by Yafang Cheng from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and Chuncheng Chen from the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their results are based on molecular-level investigations of the photochemical aging of soot by O2. The PAH-derived HU-HOMs exhibit lactone and anhydride functional groups and can substantially increase the hydrophilicity of soot.
CHEMISTRY

