Tennessee State

Ascension Saint Thomas Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional Geriatric Care

By Source Staff
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HOSPITAL WEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FIRST IN TENNESSEE TO OBTAIN ACCREDITATION IN GERIATRIC CARE. The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency...

