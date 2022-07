CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Happy Dog has always been known as one of the city’s best places to kick back for some great music and a casual meal. Since 2008, when co-owners Sean Kilbane and Sean Watterson decided to shake things up in the kitchen of the original 1940s restaurant (which still sports the original bar, booths, and barstools), some of the best-known names in the culinary world have talked up Happy Dog hot dogs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO