ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Best Way To Make The Most Of A Small Bedroom

By Pasan Perera
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETeFL_0grfP78w00
Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

If you have a small bedroom, it can be a constant challenge to feel comfortable in your space, but it does come with a bright side. According to The Inspired Room, small rooms are much cozier than large rooms and accumulate fewer things. A smaller bedroom also means that you're getting the most value for money spent on furniture, as items added to a smaller room have a much bigger impact than if you were to add the same piece to a larger room.

So, what can you do to make sure you're making the best of your small bedroom? Well, Forbes says there's quite a lot you can do. They recommend allowing as much natural light as you can into your bedroom and making the most of your windows. Other suggestions include adding mirrors and custom-built furniture to suit your space. These are all excellent ways to maximize your space and are guaranteed to yield great results. However, there is a hack you ought to know that is even more practical and effective.

Create floor space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hybN3_0grfP78w00
KeetawatPhotography/Shutterstock

According to ExtraSpace Storage, there are quite a few underrated hacks you can employ to create as much free floor space as possible within your bedroom. Under the bed storage or a custom-built platform bed, for example, are great suggestions. Using the space under your bed for storage is a sure-fire way to create more space while making sure you use every inch of the bedroom purposefully. They also recommend using furniture risers to create space under your bed if need be.

Bensons for Beds has some more suggestions to free up as much space as possible while making sure the space is being used in savvy ways. Corner shelves will ensure you don't let any wall space go to waste, while you can use the space at the end of your bed to store a small desk or stool, or you can even incorporate shelving into your headboard. These are brilliant ways to make sure you maximize your storage so you keep as much of the area free for traffic and movement as possible.

Plants and lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rtvvl_0grfP78w00
Pressmaster/Shutterstock

Increasing floor space doesn't just mean getting creative with your storage options. Furniture items such as plants, lamps, and nightstands take up valuable room too. Abby Organizes recommends opting for vertical planters and storage racks to make sure decor items don't create unnecessary clutter. Moreover, floor lamps or table lamps, while popular choices, aren't the best for maximizing space. Sconces or pendant light fixtures don't take up any floor or table space but get the same job done. Additionally, a few well-placed hooks and shelves can work wonders in a small bedroom.

That's not all. Food 52 says you ought to think about how your furniture is placed as well. Don't be afraid to try new layouts with your existing furniture — you might be surprised at what you can come up with. With all of these hacks under your belt, we're sure you'll be creating additional space in no time.

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

5 Clever Storage Ideas to Steal from This Professional Organizer’s Minimalistic Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As the owner of Badass Homelife, an organization and interior design company, Katrina Green knows plenty about organizing. “I find that having less stuff truly makes life just work simpler and easier and more fulfilling and I use the same outlook when it comes to decorating and styling my home,” explains Green, who lives with her husband, Brian, and their two pitbulls in Rancho Cordova, California.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Side#Furniture#Lifehacks#Extraspace Storage
SheKnows

This Frozen Pizza at Costco Is Actually Made in Italy & Redditors Say “The Crust Is the Best”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are some meals we always have ready to go for busy nights. Pasta with red sauce, chicken and rice, scrambled eggs. But there’s no quick-and-easy meal we get more excited for than frozen pizza. We’ve sampled tons of store-bought frozen pizzas over the years, and while there are some we’d never eat again, we’ve mostly been impressed by how the quality of frozen pizza has seemed to go up and up over the years. Costco is one of our go-to places to stock up on frozen pizza, so when we heard about a new brand they had in stock that people on Reddit love, we knew we had to spread the word.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
House Digest

Over 37% Of People Were This Age When They Bought Their First House

The housing market has had a crazy year, and now it's begun to slow down. Millennials (those between the ages of 26 to 41 years old) typically wait to purchase a home as they are more hesitant to start a family and don't have the proper amount of savings, per Debt.org. On the other hand, those part of older generations, such as Generation X (people from 42 to 57 years old), were noted to be buying the biggest homes in recent years, as they also have had the highest average household income at $111,100, per the National Association of Realtors.
REAL ESTATE
House Digest

The Least Expensive Sofas At Target

Target is most folks' go-to store when it comes to shopping for clothes, skincare, kitchenware, gaming, etc. It's also the perfect place to roam around when you don't have anything to do on a random Tuesday. Even when you go to Target without a list, you can still somehow leave with at least $100 worth of things. Insider states that people spend more money at Target because of their easily accessible products and organized setup. Their bright lights, vibrant colors, and wide aisles attract consumers, making them spend more time there than they need to.
RETAIL
Real Simple

The 8 Best Bath Mats to Upgrade Your Bathroom

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Bath mats may seem like an insignificant part of your bathroom, but they're actually very practical. Not only do they provide an absorbent, comfortable surface to prevent you from slipping when you get out of the shower, but they can also pull the room together and make it feel more spa-like.
BEAUTY & FASHION
foodlogistics.com

Battling Inflation the Right Way: A Grocers Guide to the New Normal

These days, consumers can’t pull into a gas station, grocery store or retail space without the impact of inflation staring them squarely in the face. The reality of rising costs poses a daily question of where to make adjustments—from brand and retailer loyalty to budget shifts and lifestyle changes—and it’s defining their shopping habits in a significant way.
BUSINESS
House Digest

What To Do If Your Home Is Right Next To Your Neighbor's House

These days it's fairly common to live in neighborhoods where houses are squeezed right next to one another, like student photos in your high school's yearbook. While these types of neighborhoods can still be charming places to live, being up close and personal with your neighbor's property has some distinct disadvantages. For one, it can make homeowners feel like they lack privacy in their yard or even in their home. Also, if your neighbor's yard is a disaster area that's not befitting for your beautiful neighborhood, their proximity can definitely lower your home value when it's time to sell (per Trulia).
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

Sarah Baeumler Shares Her Tips For Creating The Perfect Gallery Wall

A blank wall has endless design possibilities. You could add a large painting, an accent wall color, a family portrait, or a textured décor piece to your empty wall. If you're having trouble deciding, you could always mix multiple elements together to create a gallery wall. According to Frame Bridge, when designing a gallery wall, think about the whole wall as one giant art piece. This can help you create a united design while working with multiple pieces. With this in mind, always focus on the big picture. While each individual piece is important, the larger design is of the utmost importance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Pantry Redo Turns This Dingy Space into a Beautiful Butler’s Pantry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Anybody lucky enough to have a pantry to call their own knows that pantries can play out their own Dickensian version of, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” A well-organized pantry can make even something as mundane as storing food or getting a can of tomato paste a pleasant task. A helter-skelter pantry, on the other hand, can cause stress and frustration every single time you go to put groceries away or cook.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
House Digest

Breegan Jane Shares Her Tips For Creating The Perfect Homeschooling Room

Breegan Jane is most commonly known for her interior design work both on and off the air. However, as per her official website, she is also an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and lifestyle expert. In addition to all of these works, she is actively partnering with national and global brands to help promote brand awareness across many platforms. Many of her online television appearances include Hallmark's "Home & Family," The Design's Network's "Desksides," and many more. Currently, she has joined HGTV's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," a spin-off of the original show that aired on ABC.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
56K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy