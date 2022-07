In a perfect world, all tech development would be driven first and foremost by ethical considerations. In the world we live in, ethics-driven tech is its own field, particularly as it relates to privacy, cybersecurity, algorithms, and data mining. These are all good things, obviously. But ethics-led tech and, more specifically, ethical artificial intelligence are fundamentally hamstrung by the large political and technological conditions of our moment. Until we overcome those, ethical tech runs the risk of foundering as the feel-good window dressing on the decrepit haunted mansion of tech’s most predatory, profit-minded, and privacy-obliterating measures.

