Shell announces commencement of a share buyback programme. Shell plc (the ‘company') today announces the commencement of a $6 billion share buyback programme covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months (the ‘programme'). The purpose of the programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the programme will be cancelled. It is intended that, subject to market conditions, the programme will be completed prior to the company's Q3 results announcement, scheduled for October 27, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO