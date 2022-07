China is tracking an out-of-control rocket that is set to fall to Earth in the coming days, it has said.The country committed to provide information on the rocket’s movements in a timely manner, its foreign ministry said.There are fears that the rocket could drop unpredictably down to Earth, and could pose a danger to any populated areas that it drops onto.The Long March 5B rocket was launched over the weekend. Since then, it has begun falling back down to Earth – with even China seemingly unable to predict where exactly it will fall.It is an international practice to allow...

INDUSTRY ・ 48 MINUTES AGO