ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vladimir Putin's Government Charges Ukrainian Forces With 'Crimes Against Peace Of Humanity'

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy0NS_0grfO6j400

Russia charged 92 members of the Ukrainian army with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by nations including Bolivia, Iran, and Syria.

What Happened: The head of Russia’s investigative committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said Moscow had charged Ukrainians that were involved in “crimes against the peace and security of humanity, which have no statute of limitations,” according to government-owned Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

Bastrykin accused “more than 220 persons, including representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as commanders of military units that shelled the civilian population”.

Bastrykin said the committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, charged 92 commanders and their subordinates, and 96 people, including 51 armed forces commanders, were declared wanted.

He added that 1,300 criminal investigations had been initiated against the members of Ukraine’s military, political leadership, radical nationalist associations, and armed formations, with more than 400 people held accountable so far.

The developments came after over 45 countries, including the U.S., earlier this month agreed to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's forces. Since February 24, Putin's forces have bombed Ukrainian cities to ruins, killing thousands of civilians, and defended it by calling it a special military operation.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.

Comments / 29

Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Putins government just like him is a joke. How can the world not want them defeated. Such poor excuses for human beings.

Reply(1)
16
t.a.h.
2d ago

They start a war and blame the people they’re brutalizing.

Reply(2)
14
Related
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alexander Bastrykin
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Crimes Against Humanity#Military Forces#War Crimes#Ukrainians#Rossiiskaya Gazeta
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
americanmilitarynews.com

Israeli PM warns Biden to prepare to use military against nuclear Iran

In a joint press conference with President Joe Biden on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned that words alone would not stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and that the U.S. and other members of the “free world” must be willing to use military force to stop Iran.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

First female Russian soldier is killed in Ukraine: Mother-of-two, 35, is buried as Putin's troops suffer another day of appalling war losses

The first female Russian soldier killed in Ukraine was buried today as Vladimir Putin faced yet another day of appalling war losses among his high-ranking officers. Corporal Anastasia Savitskaya, 35, a married mother-of-two said to be a 'real hero', was buried today in her native Volgograd, a city on southwest Russia.
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
64K+
Followers
151K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy