Vladimir Putin's Government Charges Ukrainian Forces With 'Crimes Against Peace Of Humanity'

Russia charged 92 members of the Ukrainian army with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by nations including Bolivia, Iran, and Syria.

What Happened: The head of Russia’s investigative committee, Alexander Bastrykin, said Moscow had charged Ukrainians that were involved in “crimes against the peace and security of humanity, which have no statute of limitations,” according to government-owned Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

Bastrykin accused “more than 220 persons, including representatives of the high command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as commanders of military units that shelled the civilian population”.

Bastrykin said the committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, charged 92 commanders and their subordinates, and 96 people, including 51 armed forces commanders, were declared wanted.

He added that 1,300 criminal investigations had been initiated against the members of Ukraine’s military, political leadership, radical nationalist associations, and armed formations, with more than 400 people held accountable so far.

The developments came after over 45 countries, including the U.S., earlier this month agreed to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine by Vladimir Putin's forces. Since February 24, Putin's forces have bombed Ukrainian cities to ruins, killing thousands of civilians, and defended it by calling it a special military operation.

