ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Viva Fall River is bringing new life to blank walls. Three new murals are in progress.

By Dan Medeiros, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

FALL RIVER — The city is getting a lot more colorful, and Viva Fall River couldn’t be happier.

The nonprofit community organization is sponsoring the painting of three large murals in and around downtown Fall River, and on Friday invited the community to a "View and Chew” — a chance to see local and international artists do their work and grab a treat from some food trucks.

On Pocasset Street, the former Herald News building was being splashed at street level with vibrant colors and patterns by local artist Greg Pennisten . Three stories up, where the newspaper’s logo once greeted visitors coming from Somerset across the Braga Bridge, Portuguese artist Diogo Machado, aka Add Fuel , had covered it up; he stood in a boom lift, painting that wall with a pattern resembling Portuguese tiles.

Viva Fall River Executive Director Patti Rego said the muralists are creating art that broadcasts the city’s culture. “They do it in a way that preserves the tradition in the neighborhood but it tries to bring some life to the neighborhood and involve the community,” she said.

Signs of the culture: Why do Fall River area homes have Virgin Mary statues in bathtubs?

Viva Fall River is working with the Fall River Arts and Culture Coalition and nonprofit organization Beyond Walls to install the murals. FRACC is a collaborative, member-based organization dedicated to advancing arts and culture in the city to create a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable creative economy.

Beyond Walls Vice President Philip Fagan said the muralists work on tight schedules and tighter budgets — the artists will have two weeks to complete their works.

“Our mission is to activate space to strengthen communities,” Fagan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgiU3_0grfNsbY00

'Keeping with the character of the city'

The old Herald News building is now owned and occupied by Potter’s Printing , a family-owned custom print shop that puts designs on everything from socks to shot glasses. Their building itself is now being decorated in lively fashion.

Penniston, originally from Swansea, stood in a scissor lift painting the exterior of a building that once held the paper’s printing press. From his spray cans emerged polka dots, flowers, swirls of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpFuJ_0grfNsbY00

What's in a name?: We're not the only Fall River out there. Let's take a trip to 5 others

“Visually it’s based off of old blockprint patterns from fabric produced in a mill that used to be right down the street," Penniston said, referencing the American Printing Co., which flourished in the 19th and early 20th centuries just south on Anawan Street. "Blockprint patterns from the early 1900s — just kind of taking those and recycling them, making them much larger, in keeping with the character of the city and things that were produced here.”

“It’s really beautiful. It lifts an area that really is kind of blah and makes it a little different," said state Rep. Alan Silvia, on hand to watch the masters at work. "The tile one is Portuguese tiles, which is popular everywhere — in the hallways and houses of Portugal, those tiles are everywhere. But now it sort of brings the culture here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtVtk_0grfNsbY00

Honoring the past: Black history, women's history overlap in the story of a groundbreaking Fall River teacher

Cultural exchange with Colombia

A short distance away, on the rear side of the Doran Community School, facing Broadway Extension, artist Kevin Ledo of Montreal and a crew was painting another mural, with patches of striking, vibrant color and the image of a young girl’s face smiling, overlooking the area.

Fagan said the girl pictured is a Doran student, and the mural is part of project involving the nonprofit groups the One Blue Sky Project and aptART.

“That’s a cultural exchange between the kids there and the kids in Tierra Bomba, Colombia, which is next to Cartagena,” Rego said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUig0_0grfNsbY00

“They’ll actually have interactions over Zoom where they’ll talk about their culture, their history, sports they like to play, food they like to eat,” Fagan said, “and then the artist there creates a mural based on those interactions.”

The murals are being funded through grants and donations to an ongoing crowdfunding campaign — in return, Rego said, the city is getting more vibrant spaces, with beautiful public artwork that claims those spaces. View and Chew was a way to bring people up close to the art as it’s being made.

“These events are for the community, and we want them to celebrate and to see how cool this is and see it being done,” Rego said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2sKG_0grfNsbY00

U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss was one of those community members who turned out for the event. “Public art is one of the highest-impact public investments that you can make for place-making," he said. “Doing it in places of public accommodation like rail stations, but also in areas that you’re trying to make more walkable … and also helping local artists and makers."

Rego noted that the with Viva Fall River mural just east of Government Center and the new Portuguese tile mural west of it, drivers passing through on Interstate 195 will get a colorful glimpse of Fall River's public art on their way through, coming or going. And she said there are plans in the works for more murals next year.

“We’re never known for our artwork in Fall River, but now they’re bringing that in,” Silvia said. "It changes what some people would think of Fall River. … It changes that perception and makes a big difference.”

To donate to the crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Vivamurals .

Dan Medeiros can be reached at dmedeiros@heraldnews.com . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Viva Fall River is bringing new life to blank walls. Three new murals are in progress.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
FUN 107

Only Real SouthCoast Locals Know How To Pronounce These Town Names

Tourist season is well underway on the SouthCoast and there is one surefire way to know who is local and who is not: town name pronunciations. Yes, there are lots of tricky town names, street names and even food names around here and only those who are truly from the SouthCoast seem to know how to say them all correctly.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Giant Lobster Lands on the Roof of a Beloved Seekonk Restaurant

A Seekonk restaurant just put a giant lobster on its roof, giving the Big Blue Bug in Providence a run for its money. Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk has been around on this site since 1745, originally built to help farmers grind their corn. Eventually, it morphed into the restaurant it is now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Economy#Swansea City#Art#Viva Fall River#Herald News#Portuguese
GoLocalProv

Residential Properties Offers 22-Acre South Coast Farm For $4.5 Million

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. The perfect home, a working farm, or anything you can imagine. Residential Properties is offering a unique property on the South Coast in Dartmouth, MA. The asking price: $4,500,000. DESCRIPTION. Located on a scenic 22 acres, this iconic South Coast farm supported agricultural use...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston

Antisemitic meme posted by RI restaurant prompts major backlash

Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton shared a post comparing recent warm temperatures to Nazi concentration camps. A Rhode Island restaurant is facing massive backlash after an antisemitic meme was posted on social media. The post in question appeared Friday on the Facebook page of Atlantic Sports Bar and...
TIVERTON, RI
Daily Beast

Rhode Island Restaurant Slammed for Sharing ‘Horrific’ Anne Frank Meme

A Rhode Island restaurant is getting grilled for a gross social media post that compared the region’s recent heat wave to concentration camp ovens. On Friday, Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton posted a picture of famed diarist Anne Frank with the caption “#ohboy” on its Facebook page, ABC6 Rhode Island reported. Across a black-and-white portrait of Frank were the words: “It’s hotter than an oven out there… And I should know!” The meme has since been deleted from the eatery’s page.
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Portugal
Valley Breeze

Wildenhain: It’s time to address clutter of unmoved cars

PAWTUCKET – This city is being cluttered worse than ever by cars being left in local neighborhoods for weeks on end, says City Councilor Mark Wildenhain, who’s working with police to come up with some type of a solution to the issue. During a council meeting last Wednesday,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
thepublicsradio.org

The legacy of a Rhode Island manufacturing giant and its “unlikely” leader

Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Get a Fresh Taste of Italy at Mozz, Newport’s Newest Cheese Shop

While we’re all sad that the Newport Creamery location in Newport has left, a new dairy-centric eatery has taken the ice cream shop’s place in the Bellevue Gardens Shopping Center. Mozz Newport is a specialty cheese shop owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Luca and Christina Mignogna. Mozz...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island ticket wins $30K in Mega Millions draw

CRANSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
CRANSTON, RI
ecori.org

Express Delivery: Beach Bus Provides Relief From the Heat

The Route 66 Express Beach Bus drops off beachgoers at Scarborough State Beach. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) Bright and early on a Sunday morning earlier this month, the Route 66 Express Beach Bus started making its way toward Narragansett, carrying 14 eager beachgoers — well, 12 beachgoers, an ecoRI News reporter, someone who had accidentally gotten on the wrong bus, and a 2-year-old chihuahua named Coco.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Plane ends up in trees on Cape Cod after landing mishap

No serious injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into the woods on Cape Cod. The plane ended up with its nose in the trees at Cape Cod Airfield in Barnstable. A police officer on the scene said the two people on board were not badly hurt.
BARNSTABLE, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy