Swansea, MA

For decades, Swansea's Cummings Road was maintained by residents. Now it's the town's job.

By Jeffrey D. Wagner
The Herald News
 3 days ago
SWANSEA — At one point, Domino’s Pizza offered to pave the road for Swansea residents, recalls Cummings Road resident Michelle Tuffile.

For more than 40 years, this residential thoroughfare, once part of a longer stretch that connected Dillon Lane to Hortonville Road, has been treated like a private way. Now, the approximate one-mile stretch will be recognized as a public way and maintained regularly, officials and residents say.

It took a legal battle and some deep research to make it happen.

Highway Director William Anderson said the road work would be completed after the July 4 holiday. The total cost will be $480,000, according to Anderson.

“After many years, it’s finally over,” Anderson said during a recent interview.

Residents Michelle Tuffile and her daughter Cami wrote a long narrative chronicling the history.

Tuffile said some of the older residents there have lived there since the early 1970s and considered it a public way.

Yet, the only treatment it had received for decades had been from the Highway Department occasionally patching potholes.

Anderson said that at a Town Meeting in spring 2015, voters agreed to accept the road as a public way. One year later in 2016, voters agreed to appropriate $325,000 toward the work.

Some town officials at that time did not agree with treating it like a public way. A stipulation was drawn up in which the town agreed to pave it once and then hand it over to residents to form an association to maintain it, according to Anderson.

“The Town Administrator at the time had stated that it would be ‘like a condominium style ownership.’ Anyone that knows Cummings Road knows that these homes are not condos. They are single family homes on a through-street that connects Hortonville and Dillon Lane, not a cul-de-sac or dead-end,” Michelle and Cami Tuffile wrote in their report.

Residents then hired a lawyer and a legal battle began.

Anderson and The Tuffiles both confirmed that the road was part of a stretch called Marvel Highway.

A portion of the road was name-changed to Cummings, according to Anderson.

The Tuffiles narrative traces the Cummings name change to some of the families that resided in that area in the 1800s.

“Based on the historical maps of the 1800’s and graveyard headstones, it is revealed that some members of the Cummings Family lived on what is now called Cummings Road. David Cummings and Lydia Mason Cummings married in (December 1897) and had a daughter, Betsey P. Cummings Woodward. They are buried in Hortonville Cemetery,” according to the report. Further, Arabella B. Horton (born 1863) daughter of Nathaniel Baker Horton and his second wife, Patience Buffington lived in the Hortonville hamlet of Swansea formerly called ‘Swansea Factory.’ She married Delmar Cummings.”

Anderson confirmed that the name change caused some confusion and led to the public-private debate.

He said that the town’s attorney discovered an “ancient way” stipulation that recognized roads as public ways if used before 1756.

Lawyers representing the town and residents confirmed that legally there is no doubt that it is a public way.

In fact, the Tuffiles cite evidence tracing the road’s usage to the Pilgrim era – or 1621, when settlers walked across land that is now Cummings Road and adjacent areas to avoid swamplands.

“Through research, patience, perseverance and trust, the residents of Cummings Road found that the truth had prevailed, and the town’s people would get what they voted for in May of 2015,” the Tuffiles wrote. “The residents are getting much more than they ever imagined, as many of the residents stated that they just wanted it passable, whereas now, they are getting a high-quality road that is up to town standards.”

Selectman Steven Kitchin also applauded the two sides for coming to an agreement.

“I’m pleased to have been part of the Swansea team to address this concern of the Cummings Road residents. The path to complete this effort was lengthy but well worth the effort,” he said.

Comments / 1

Macamailian
2d ago

That’s to bad it will become a raceway and covered in trash mark my words. The little pond will be destroyed guaranteed . History destroyed by convenience..

Reply
2
 

