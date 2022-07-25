ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Large-scale Weaver Street housing project tabled again — here's why

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
 3 days ago
FALL RIVER — The out-of-town developers looking to build a 346-unit, 14-story housing project on the property at 100 Weaver St. asked the Zoning Board of Appeals for a second time to table their request for a host of variances.

Abbott and Farnham LLC of Rye, New Hampshire, will now bring back their request at the Sept. 15 ZBA meeting.

At the developers' request, the issue was tabled at last month's ZBA monthly meeting.

While they could not be heard during Thursday’s meeting, several people raised their hands when ZBA Chairman David Assad asked if there was anyone in the audience that opposed the project.

That included board members from the Fall River Historical Commission and the Preservation Society of Fall River.

The Herald News obtained letters the two organizations had intended to submit to the board if the matter had been heard as scheduled.

What opponents are saying

The two organizations say the development doesn’t fit in the historic requirements of the zoning in the district, nor does it follow a waterfront redevelopment plan the city developed in 2018.

Weaver Street is zoned as a historic mill district and includes the Border Mill City Complex, which is listed with the Massachusetts Historical Commission. Structures in the district allow a maximum height of buildings at five stories high.

“At present, the requested variance is calling for a structure nine stories higher than the tallest historic mill building in the area, with a measured height of twice more than allowed the 80 feet under current zoning ordinance,” according to the historic commission. “The proposed structure will not seamlessly work itself into the historic nature of the district.”

They argue a structure of the proposed scale by the developers will “greatly diminish the overall aesthetic and nature of an historic, industrial neighborhood.”

The preservation society argued that the city’s Waterfront Urban Renewal Plan “stresses that new development in this area blends with the neighborhood around them as well as its nearby historic structures.”

“Standing at 160-feet tall, the proposed 14-story building would overshadow the entire North End and set a terrible precedent ahead of increased development along the city’s waterfront,” the board indicated in its letter.

What are Abbott and Farnham asking of the ZBA?

In the developer's application to the ZBA — filed after Glenn Hathaway, the city’s building inspector, denied them permits to build — they are asking for a variance and special permit to demolish the existing structure at 100 Weaver St, currently owned by Domingo Medeiros, whose company, Hard Pine Truss Co., is operating at that location.

They are also seeking a waiver for parking requirements and required setbacks.

The developers have a purchase and sale agreement with Medeiros to purchase the little more than 2-acre parcel.

Medeiros himself back in 2019, under a company named Magellans Cousin Inc., was granted a special permit on appeal to construct a six-story, 192-unit building with a restriction on it being for residents 55 and older.

Mederios was also granted a waiver of parking requirements and setback requirements.

However, the special permit and variances have since expired for the proposed housing project.

Plans presented by Abbott and Farnham indicate that they plan to use the same footprint as Medeiros’ 55 and older housing project, but with an additional eight stories and 154 units.

There is no indication in Abbott and Farnham's application that there would be age requirements for tenants.

Mayor Paul Coogan's administration has also voiced concerns about traffic issues the 346-unit proposal which would not be far from upcoming South Coast Rail that could cause in the Weaver Street neighborhood.

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

