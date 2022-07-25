Taunton High getting new football field to up the game for players and their biggest fans

TAUNTON — Taunton High School is finally getting a new football field.

Earlier this year the Taunton School Committee unanimously approved $2.3 million be used from the School Department’s revolving account for a brand-new turf, as well as a new race track, new athletic field lighting and multimedia scoreboard for the high school. The project is costing the taxpayers nothing extra.

“It’s a great situation for them. We’re very fortunate here in the city of Taunton to have people who support athletics, not just at the high school level, but through all school levels. This new state-of-the-art field for the kids is a fantastic opportunity,” said Mark Ottavianelli, Athletic Director.

The average life expectancy for a turf field is 8-10 years. The old field being replaced is 14 years.

“It was never in a state of critical disrepair. Never in a position where it couldn’t handle sports,” said Taunton School Committee Chair Gregory DeMelo, adding the turf had reached the point where it was worn down and too old to be maintained.

Ottavianelli said the field lasted longer than anyone anticipated because groundskeepers have done a great job maintaining it and extending its lifespan.

“Credit to our maintenance staff and the school community that it lasted as long as it did,” he said.

One of the new safety features for the turf field, mandated under revised protocols, will be a concussion pad installed underneath, adding an extra layer of protection for the student athletes.

Contractors started removing the old turf field back in late May. Everyone is hopeful the new turf field, as well as redone track surface, will be ready for sports by the start of the fall season, Ottavianelli said.

Mayor Shaunna O’ Connell said in a July 15 letter to the City Council: “As you know, we have an impressive group of student athletes in Taunton and we are thrilled to be able to provide them and our community with these improvements at Taunton High School.”