ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

After quitting job, Brockton woman opens waxing biz and finds her true passion

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 3 days ago

MILTON — A brief conversation with an esthetician gave one Brockton woman the confidence to explore other career options, leading to the opening of Tina’s Touch, a waxing studio and spa in Milton .

Christina Monteiro, 24, officially became an entrepreneur this month during the soft launch of Tina’s Touch, at 75 Adams St., Milton, on July 10.

The opening of the waxing studio offering full body waxing, eyebrow tinting and facials came as no surprise to the Brockton High School alum , who felt entrepreneurship was in her near future.

“I always knew I wanted to be a business owner. Ever since I was in high school, I knew I wanted to run some type of business. I’ve had a job since I was 14 and always been an exceptional worker, but I did not want to work for someone forever,” Monteiro said.

In 2019, Monteiro enrolled in Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics and started learning the ins and outs of the beauty and skincare world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mObgv_0grfNeUc00

After completing school and obtaining all required licenses from the state of Massachusetts, and conducting the necessary hours, Monteiro was ready to become a businesswoman.

But first, Monteiro enrolled in HarborOne U , a free financial course for small business owners. After completing the course, Monteiro was awarded a $5,000 line of credit for her new business, she said.

With the knowledge from the course, she was given a new outlook on owning a business and how to run it successfully.

The line of credit will be used as a safety cushion for Monteiro just in case she needs it  to expand her business or for a business expense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11mIyW_0grfNeUc00

Monteiro suggests aspiring business owners should save around $10,000 if they’re looking to open a storefront.

In the year leading to opening Tina’s Touch, Monteiro worked at a local waxing center and saved money.

Crash controversy: 6 surprising things we learned at ex-Brockton police chief's 'show cause' hearing

There were moments when Monteiro felt her dreams were too big, but didn’t let negativity cloud her mind.

“I didn’t quit on myself even when I felt like my goal was never going to happen. Don’t quit on yourself even if your goals may not come true tomorrow. I had to keep manifesting Tina’s Touch and told myself, 'I’m not going to fail',” Monteiro said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDnej_0grfNeUc00

Some primary motivators in Monteiro’s life that kept her going were the successful entrepreneurs in her family.

“My goal is to become the first female millionaire in my family. We already have a male millionaire right now,” Monteiro said.

What $1M buys in Brockton area: 'Highly desirable' Easton Tanglewood Estates sold for $1M: June 6-10 real estate report

From her brothers to her cousins, entrepreneurship is a popular staple in their family.

Monteiro knows she’s one step closer to becoming a successful entrepreneur, just like her family members.

Monteiro said nothing could describe how it feels to walk into Tina’s Touch knowing how hard she worked on the remodel and launch.

The renovation was the most expensive and tedious part of opening the waxing studio. Monteiro slowly renovated the place with friends and family to give it a unique and luxurious feel.

“I’m a perfectionist. Everything has to be perfect. There were a few hiccups during the renovation, but it came together amazingly. As I sit in my office now, I can’t believe this is all mine. I’ve worked for a boss since I was 14, and now, I’m the boss,” Monteiro said.

To book facial or other beauty services, call visit Tina’s Touch on Facebook, call 617-690-2199, or email Tinastouch23@gmail.com

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com . You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: After quitting job, Brockton woman opens waxing biz and finds her true passion

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1025.com

David Ortiz Launches Marijuana Brand, Papi Cannabis

Big Papi has entered the cannabis industry. Ortiz just announced the debut of his own line of marijuana, Papi Cannabis, which will begin being sold at Massachusetts dispensaries soon. Papi Cannabis is a partnership between Ortiz and marijuana manufacturer and wholesaler Rev Brands. Papi Cannabis products will be available at...
SOMERVILLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Milton, MA
Lifestyle
City
Milton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Lifestyle
Vox

The pandemic impulse purchases we grew to hate

Marta Crilly has come to despise her outdoor patio heater. She bought it in the late summer of 2020, hoping it would allow her to host some outdoor gatherings before the Boston winter really hit. “It wasn’t honestly that warm, but it was better than nothing,” she says. At least it was an excuse to get people over. In the summer of 2021, she decided to get rid of it — she figured there’d still be a market for it, since Covid-19 was still with us, as would soon be the Boston cold.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Yomilianiz

BOSTON (MARE) - Yomylianiz, who goes by the name Yomy, is an energetic girl looking for a family to adopt her and welcome her into their home. Yomy has a big imagination, a great sense of humor and is very expressive. She is very responsible and loves to keep her room and personal space clean and organized. Fashion, art, gymnastics and outdoor activities are a few of Yomy's favorite activities.  Yomy is very athletic and recently started horseback riding lessons.  She very much enjoys these lessons and the horses.  She would love to continue with gymnastic lessons in her new...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brockton High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
FUN 107

Giant Lobster Lands on the Roof of a Beloved Seekonk Restaurant

A Seekonk restaurant just put a giant lobster on its roof, giving the Big Blue Bug in Providence a run for its money. Old Grist Mill Tavern in Seekonk has been around on this site since 1745, originally built to help farmers grind their corn. Eventually, it morphed into the restaurant it is now.
Boston Globe

Can you haggle with the landlord over your rent?

Are you planning to rent a new place? Whether you’re in the market for a traditional apartment, a single-family home, or a privately owned condominium, there’s one question that’s bound to be on your mind: Is the rent negotiable?. That depends — on the location of the...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Last Local Olympia Sports Stores Launching Sale, Then Shutting Down

Need some back-to-school sports supplies? Looking for new running shoes? This is your time to shop the SouthCoast's Olympia Sports store locations before they shuts their doors forever. You read that right, every SouthCoast Olympia Sports store is going out of business and when they go, so does every location...
houstonianonline.com

Limburg couple (22) drowned in American swimming pool Abroad

It’s still unclear exactly what happened at the swimming pool, but police are ruling out a crime, write Local media. A heart attack can be fatal for Limburger. Police are still investigating. The woman was swimming in the Cary Street Club’s private pool on Tuesday With the family she...
NAHANT, MA
mommypoppins.com

Teen Birthday Parties in Boston

Digital natives are always ready for a close up. Photo courtesy of Go Pixel Yourself. You are never too old to play dress-up. Go Pixel Yourself in Cambridge has 13 rooms with different themes and 9 million pixels to create multi-dimensional, immersive experiences. Your teen can create selfies and videos with their friends to upload. Please note that no food or drinks are allowed inside this establishment but there are restaurants nearby.
BOSTON, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

1K+
Followers
447
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy