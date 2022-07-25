After quitting job, Brockton woman opens waxing biz and finds her true passion

MILTON — A brief conversation with an esthetician gave one Brockton woman the confidence to explore other career options, leading to the opening of Tina’s Touch, a waxing studio and spa in Milton .

Christina Monteiro, 24, officially became an entrepreneur this month during the soft launch of Tina’s Touch, at 75 Adams St., Milton, on July 10.

The opening of the waxing studio offering full body waxing, eyebrow tinting and facials came as no surprise to the Brockton High School alum , who felt entrepreneurship was in her near future.

“I always knew I wanted to be a business owner. Ever since I was in high school, I knew I wanted to run some type of business. I’ve had a job since I was 14 and always been an exceptional worker, but I did not want to work for someone forever,” Monteiro said.

In 2019, Monteiro enrolled in Catherine Hinds Institute of Esthetics and started learning the ins and outs of the beauty and skincare world.

After completing school and obtaining all required licenses from the state of Massachusetts, and conducting the necessary hours, Monteiro was ready to become a businesswoman.

But first, Monteiro enrolled in HarborOne U , a free financial course for small business owners. After completing the course, Monteiro was awarded a $5,000 line of credit for her new business, she said.

With the knowledge from the course, she was given a new outlook on owning a business and how to run it successfully.

The line of credit will be used as a safety cushion for Monteiro just in case she needs it to expand her business or for a business expense.

Monteiro suggests aspiring business owners should save around $10,000 if they’re looking to open a storefront.

In the year leading to opening Tina’s Touch, Monteiro worked at a local waxing center and saved money.

There were moments when Monteiro felt her dreams were too big, but didn’t let negativity cloud her mind.

“I didn’t quit on myself even when I felt like my goal was never going to happen. Don’t quit on yourself even if your goals may not come true tomorrow. I had to keep manifesting Tina’s Touch and told myself, 'I’m not going to fail',” Monteiro said.

Some primary motivators in Monteiro’s life that kept her going were the successful entrepreneurs in her family.

“My goal is to become the first female millionaire in my family. We already have a male millionaire right now,” Monteiro said.

From her brothers to her cousins, entrepreneurship is a popular staple in their family.

Monteiro knows she’s one step closer to becoming a successful entrepreneur, just like her family members.

Monteiro said nothing could describe how it feels to walk into Tina’s Touch knowing how hard she worked on the remodel and launch.

The renovation was the most expensive and tedious part of opening the waxing studio. Monteiro slowly renovated the place with friends and family to give it a unique and luxurious feel.

“I’m a perfectionist. Everything has to be perfect. There were a few hiccups during the renovation, but it came together amazingly. As I sit in my office now, I can’t believe this is all mine. I’ve worked for a boss since I was 14, and now, I’m the boss,” Monteiro said.

To book facial or other beauty services, call visit Tina’s Touch on Facebook, call 617-690-2199, or email Tinastouch23@gmail.com

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

