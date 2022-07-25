ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 115. * WHERE...Trinity County. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential. for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or. participating...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

This weather models shows where smoke from Oak Fire is headed

The National Weather Service's Hanford office posted a computer model showing where smoke from California's Oak Fire near Yosemite will disperse in the coming days. You can view several models on the weather service's website and the one showing Wednesday's forecast on Twitter:. The Friday model shows the sooty air...
HANFORD, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 07-27-22 I hiked the deepest, clearest lake in the US. No, not Lake Tahoe.

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake.  Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."  
TRAVEL
