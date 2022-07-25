NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Before Crater Lake, there was a 2,000-foot peak called Mount Mazama that imploded 7,700 years ago with volcanic activity. What remains is a geographic marvel that beats Lake Tahoe for the title of the country’s deepest and clearest lake. Associate Editor Ashley Harrell was aware of the lake’s reputation but as she writes in her report from beyond the California border, nothing prepares you to be standing on the edge of such a wonder. As I approached the overlook and the lake came into view, I felt destabilized, like at any minute my legs might buckle," she writes. “That’s the bluest s—t I’ve ever seen."

TRAVEL ・ 10 HOURS AGO