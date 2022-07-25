Check out the Jacktown Ukes live in concert from 7 to 8 p.m. July 28

Walker Tavern Historic Site is holding a free concert featuring the Jacktown Ukes. This group started playing ukuleles about 10 years ago around a friend's dining room table. They currently play at various locations around Jackson County entertaining groups with familiar songs that you will want to sing along with. Join Jacktown Ukes for a fun evening from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a Walker Tavern root beer, which will be available for sale. Arrive early and bring a picnic dinner to enjoy on the grounds.

Paula’s Poop Deck is holding a Christmas in July sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 29, 30 and 31. Receive 20% off your purchase plus draw a coupon for an extra percentage off. Paula’s Poop Deck is at 762 Manitou Road, Manitou Beach.

Brooklyn Presbyterian Church is holding Kids Camp on Wednesdays in July from 9 a.m. to noon for kindergarten through eighth grade students. Children will enjoy activities, songs and science experiments. The last Kids Camp for the month is Wednesday, July 27. Brooklyn Presbyterian Church is at 160 N. Main St. in Brooklyn.

The Jackson District Library, Brooklyn Branch, is having Teen Painting with Jackson School of the Arts at 3 p.m. Friday, July 29. This is a free event funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Tweens and teens can learn to paint a scene with JSA staff members. This event is intended for ages 11-18. Space is limited so register by calling 517-905-1369.

The eighth annual Devils Lake Festival of the Arts is coming up from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, in Manitou Beach Village. This event features more than 100 vendors, food trucks, live music, children’s art tent, petting zoo, live demonstrations and more. There are shuttles available from parking areas from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Go to devilslakefestivalofthearts.com for details.

Michelle McLemore will be featured in the healing tent at the Divine Pine Gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. For more information on the event, go to divinepinegathering.com/theevent .

The Irish Hills Eagles have the following specials coming up: Beginning at 11 a.m Wednesday, July 27, they are offering $1 coney dogs for members only. From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 29, they will have spaghetti dinners for $9, and the public is welcome. They are also holding an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 31. Adults are $7, and children 10 or younger are only $3. The public is welcome to attend. The Irish Hills Eagles are at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road in Brooklyn.

For more events and happenings in the Irish Hills area, please visit IrishHills.com .

Cindy Hubbell is the president and CEO of the Irish Hills Regional Chamber of Commerce. Her office is at 124 S. Main St., Brooklyn , and she can be contacted at www.IrishHills.com or by calling 517-592-8907.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Check out the Jacktown Ukes live in concert from 7 to 8 p.m. July 28