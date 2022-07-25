ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Election preview: Goetz, Hart, Martis running for District 7 seat on Lenawee County board

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yJn6E_0grfLwCs00

Three Republicans are running to represent the eastern part of Lenawee County from Britton to the state line on the county board of commissioners.

Candidates in District 7 include incumbent commissioner Jim Goetz and two challengers, James C. Hart and Kevon Martis. The district covers Blissfield, Deerfield, Ogden, Palmyra, Ridgeway and Riga townships.

No Democrats are running in the district.

The race in District 9 will be profiled in a future story. District 4 and 6 were profiled on July 20.

Candidates who are unopposed in the primary are Republicans David Stimpson of Tecumseh, Dustin Krasny of Cambridge Township, Nancy Jenkins-Arno of Clayton and Ralph Tillotson of Adrian Township, and Democrats Jeff DiCenzo of Adrian Township, Andrew Winckles of Adrian, Karol "KZ" Bolton of Adrian and Bill Swift of Tecumseh.

The Daily Telegram provided questionnaires to the candidates. The following are the responses from Goetz, Hart and Martis.

Jim Goetz

Age: 76.

Occupation: third generation farmer.

Spouse/kids: married to the late Kathy Goetz; father of two daughters, Kelley and Jody, and five grandchildren.

Government experience: incumbent District 7 county commissioner; 17 years on the Ogden Township Board of Commissioners, 12 years as the township supervisor and five years as a trustee; worked for the state of Michigan as a level one assessor.

Volunteer/community service experience: avid volunteer for the Associated Charities of Lenawee County. I plant a garden and donate fresh fruits and vegetables to the Salvation Army; volunteer and supporter of Hospice of Lenawee; volunteer at the Christian Mission in Adrian.

Why are you running for the county commission? As a lifelong Lenawee County resident, I care deeply about this community. Throughout my local government history, I have worked alongside my community for decades. I am a working class, family man who wants to do everything in my power to ensure the prosperity of this region for generations to come. I want to continue to do the good work and do what is best for the people in this county. I want to make everyone's voice heard.

What do you think is the main challenge facing the county and what should be done about it? The biggest challenge facing the county is finding a way to keep our taxes low while also having a strong economy. That means supporting our small businesses, having good education systems and really investing in the county. We need a representative that is pro-business and as a small business owner myself, I have insight into this issue. We need to support our local businesses and farmers so they are able to bring in revenue that will bolster our economy and keep Lenawee County strong.

How will you make yourself available to constituents? Currently, I attend as many township meetings as possible to reach constituents in person. Additionally, I receive dozens of calls and emails a week regarding pressing issues. I cannot always be available in person, but my phone and email are always open. They have been utilized by my constituents while serving as commissioner. I always want to hear opinions of those around me because I never make decisions without hearing all sides of a story.

Why should people vote for you? I am a people person. I connect with people on a personal level because that is who I am. I always try my best to make sure the voice of people I am representing are heard and I keep the needs of those I represent at the core of my opinions. I want to continue to work with the people of District 7 to really do what is best for all people; schoolchildren, small business owners, farmers, and concerned citizens alike. I will continue to do what is best for the people I represent when re-elected.

James C. Hart

Age: 29.

Occupation: state of Michigan, Secretary of State’s Office.

Spouse/kids: none.

Education: B.A. in finance (2016) and M.B.A. (2019) from Spring Arbor University. Doctoral program in business (current), Liberty University. Harvard Business School, Sustainable Business Strategy (2019). Michigan licensed insurance agent, 2017-current. Michigan (MCAT) license for property tax assessing (2018-current). Notary public, 2016-current.

Government experience: elected precinct delegate, 2018-present; representative to Republican state convention, 2019-22; poll challenger, 2018, Adrian Township 1; election worker/inspector, 2020 election, Blissfield Township.

Volunteer/community service experience: Right to Life of Lenawee County, director of social media, 2017-22; interim president, 2021; board member, 2017-22; 45th annual March for Life, Washington, D.C. Michigan Conservative Union (MCU) board member, 2018-20, CPAC conference organizer, 2018-21,Citizens Day rally and protest volunteer, 2019. Lenawee County Republican Party assistant treasurer. present; 7th Congressional committee, present; board member, county executive committee, present; call center volunteer, 2018 election; Created PowerPoint presentation for 2018 Lincoln Day Dinner. Bronna Kahle campaigns, 57th District House races 2016-20; Tim Walberg campaigns for Congress volunteer including parades and door-to-door, 2010 and 2012.

Why are you running for the county commission? Officials should represent all the residents in their districts, not just the ones who voted for them. I will reach out those who feel their voices are ignored. The indifference shown on occasion by some commissioners to opposing viewpoints is disturbing. I have a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance/business and working on a doctorate. As the youngest commissioner, I would bring new perspectives to the various issues while also maintaining fiscally responsible policies.

What do you think is the main challenge facing the county and what should be done about it? Top 4 priorities: 1) Establish an advisory committee to review how monies from the American Rescue Plan should be dispersed. 2) Provide improved transparency and accessibility for citizens by requiring evening sessions so that those work 9-5 jobs can attend these public meetings and have the ability to express their views. 3) Hold county employees accountable for violations of the Open Meetings Act. I would review the past actions of county employees and decisions made by the county health department's frequent and sudden cancellation of so many meetings. 4) Follow the money. Over $33 million is dispersed annually by the commissioners. I will oppose any self-serving acts by anyone, require any commissioner who has a financial interest or connection to a budget request to recuse himself from any consideration and work to approve funding based upon my constituents' wishes.

How will you make yourself available to constituents? I will daily respond to emails, phone calls and letters. Public meetings must be accessible to the public by changing the hours to accommodate people who would like to participate but cannot attend. I would also work to establish a citizen advisory committee to act as a tool for citizens to provide input, especially if they feel elected officials are not listening to the concerns of Lenawee County residents.

Why should people vote for you? I am the most qualified candidate based on relevant education, business experience and shared values/beliefs with the residents in District 7. On all projects and spending, I will ask, “What is the true cost and how will it be paid for?" Low-ball cost estimates and inflated grant estimates won’t be tolerated. I will oppose all new taxes. I will support running things like a business, not a personal expense account. I will oppose favoritism on being “connected” to one of the commissioners. I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by Michigan Right to Life.

Kevon Martis

Age: 56.

Occupation: General contractor.

Spouse/kids: Wife, Karrie; two grown sons, Noah and Adam.

Government experience: I currently serve as the Deerfield Township zoning administrator. I also served as vice chairman of the Riga Township Planning Commission for six and a half years.

Volunteer/community service experience: I have served as a board member and chairman of the Lenawee County Crisis Pregnancy Center and am strongly pro-life. I regularly lecture and testify on land use and energy policy matters and have testified before the Michigan and Ohio Legislatures as well as before members of the United States Congress.

Why are you running for the county commission? I am running for District 7 commissioner at the request of many township officials in the district who have been frustrated with the lack of communication and transparency from the current commission. I have a long track record of fighting for clean government that responds to the people and I will bring that experience to the commission if the people so choose.

What do you think is the main challenge facing the city and what should be done about it? Our county is in crisis. The temporarily shelved Phoenix Project has caused many people in District 7 to lose trust in their government. They feel the county is out of touch with the needs of our rural communities such as roads, EMS staffing, water and sewer systems, and other critical infrastructure. They see a county administration that talks a lot about transparency but when questioned, becomes slippery and evasive. They fail to understand how a pay-to-play sports tourism facility made it to the top of the county’s ‘to-do” list. And they are appalled that the commission would prioritize Phoenix before the road commission’s reasonable request for ARPA funds. I share these concerns and will work to be a strong voice for our district. I will work to streamline the FOIA process. And I will advocate for county meetings to take place at a time when working people can attend.

How will you make yourself available to constituents? In addition to regularly attending local township and village meetings, I will host quarterly District 7 roundtable meetings so that each unit of government can send a representative to meet with myself and the other officials. I will also communicate regularly with both officials and residents with regular email updates.

Why should people vote for you? For nearly two decades, I have worked hard to make sure the voices of folks in District 7 have had their voices heard, particularly with respect to land use issues. And for the past year, I have worked hard to assemble a coalition of officials and residents around the county to halt Project Phoenix. It is bad policy. I know how to collaborate with people who have different views than mine and I know how to work toward consensus. A vote for me is a vote for clean and responsive government that places the people first.

