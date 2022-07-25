ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County Fair parade grand marshal Marty Chrisman recognized for volunteerism

By Brad Heineman, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
ADRIAN — Like it has for so many people throughout Lenawee County, the Lenawee County Fair has been a part of Marty Chrisman’s life for much of her life.

Whether it be agriculturally related, assisting with the operations of the 4-H departments, lending a helping hand whenever and wherever, or simply remaining behind the scenes and doing that little extra bit of work, Chrisman has left her thumbprint on several editions of the Lenawee County Fair.

She was announced earlier this month as the 2022 Lenawee County Fair parade’s grand marshal. It was an honor she was not expecting, Chrisman said.

“I’m really more of a behind-the-scenes-type of person,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m going to do being the center of attention. That’s really not what I’m about.”

What Chrisman is about, however, is making sure things are completed and taken care of, which ends up making things easier for all of the other volunteers who are also working behind the scenes.

Photos:Lenawee County Fair parade opens week of fair festivities

Chrisman appeared as one of the first entries in Sunday’s fair parade, which serves as one of the kickoff events to welcome fair week in the county. Chrisman was surrounded by several family members and other people while seated in the “Grand Marshal” float. She smiled, waved at parade watchers and chucked out several handfuls of candy to eagerly awaiting youngsters.

Chrisman has been a Lenawee County resident for at least 65 years, she said. She grew up in Palmyra Township and currently lives on her family’s 112-year-old centennial farm in Deerfield Township. She has four children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She serves on multiple Lenawee County Fair committees including open class static, fair improvements and roots, and bylaws and she oversees the printing of the Lenawee County Fair book. She has at least 30 years invested in the fair as a volunteer. She also volunteered for almost 10 years with the Washtenaw County Fair and is Deerfield Township’s representative on the fair board.

“The fair is in my blood, I guess,” she said. “Because of my involvement with the fair I have been able to create many friendships over the years.”

Because of the Lenawee County Fair’s focus on promoting agriculture, leadership and 4-H programs, Chrisman said the fair is her most favorite fair she has been involved with and attended.

“The Lenawee Fair is not the average commercial type of fair,” she said. “Our fair is more community-focused and promotes the importance of agriculture for both young and old.”

The Lenawee County Fair parade committee said Chrisman was nominated to be grand marshal because she is an “unsung hero” of the fair.

“Selecting Marty for the grand marshal of the parade was an easy choice,” the parade committee’s statement regarding the grand marshal said. “The parade committee agreed that Marty does a tremendous amount of work behind the scenes, yet never requires or asks for any praise, acknowledgement or accolades. The parade committee thought it was time we all acknowledge Marty Chrisman for her support and commitment to the Lenawee County Fair.”

Chrisman said her favorite thing about fair week is seeing all of her friends and acquaintances from more than 30 years of service to the fair. Her favorite midway ride is the Ferris wheel. Her favorite fair food is a caramel apple, and her favorite 4-H event to watch is the horse show.

The day of the fair she is looking forward to the most — entertainment-wise — is Thursday, July 28. Three Men and a Tenor will perform at 7 p.m. at the bandshell that day.

“I very much enjoy their music,” she said.

Outside of the fair, Chrisman is involved and volunteers with Light of Christ Catholic Parish in Deerfield, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, and delivers meals to seniors.

“Marty doesn’t need the praise and she doesn’t need the accolades,” Lenawee County Fair board secretary Melinda Stubli said. “She just comes in and does her job. She shows up and weeds the gardens, waters the flowers and simply goes above and beyond. She’s done a lot of the behind the scenes things for the fair and this is our chance to recognize her involvement.”

Monday at the fair

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

GRANDSTAND: Figure 8 demo derby, 7 p.m., $10 general admission, $15 box seat, $12 pit 10 and older, $10 pit 9 and younger. Ticket price is in addition to fair admission.

BANDSHELL: Los Hermanos Villegas, 8 p.m.

ADMISSION: $7 general admission; children 9 and younger are free; active military with ID are free

NOTE: No midway rides on Monday

