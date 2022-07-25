ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield Community Schools asking for $42 million bond issue in Aug. 2 election

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago
BLISSFIELD — A $42 million bond issue will go before voters in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, election for upgrades, additions, security features, air conditioning, improved traffic flow and furniture throughout Blissfield Community Schools.

A 4.8-mill property tax would pay for the bonds, which would be sold in two series. The first series would be sold in December and the second series in 2024.

The proposed improvements include:

  • STEM lab addition: additional space for Project Lead the Way.
  • Blissfield Middle School renovations: updates that support modern learning and increase safety and security.
  • New performing arts center: expanded opportunities for fine arts, all-school assemblies and other community programs.
  • Blissfield High School renovations: updates that support modern learning and increase safety and security.
  • Blissfield Elementary School renovations: updates that support modern learning and increase safety and security.
  • Multipurpose gym and fieldhouse: a new gym to address lack of space for physical education classes, indoor recess and practices within the district while providing a secondary venue to host tournaments and other community events.
  • Upgrades to drives and parking lots: updates to improve traffic patterns throughout campus.

Superintendent Scott Riley said the decision to put the issue on the ballot was not an overnight affair. It has been at least three years in the making. It included two facilities assessments and several community surveys.

“We held several community forums and we had sent out several community surveys and tried to gather as much information, current information, with everyone as far as what we were looking for and then put together a priority list,” Riley said. “Our biggest goal as a district is we always emphasize transparency. We want to make sure we’re getting out as much information and are being as transparent as possible to let taxpayers know that this election is definitely addressing needs that the district has and giving our kids some opportunities that kids have in other districts.”

Riley said the district has had no bond debt other than its sinking fund at 1.75 mills that was renewed in 2019. It generates about $7 million over a 10-year period but cannot be used for many of the things that are in the district’s plans for the next 10 to 15 years.

“Most districts in the state of Michigan have some sort of bond that they’ve been able to help upgrade and maintain facilities. We maintained it with the sinking fund the taxpayers have so generously given us, but we’re at a point now where the needs we have are things that need to be upgraded far exceed the monetary opportunities we currently have,” Riley said.

In terms of safety and security, the redesign of the student dropoff and pickup areas would create a separation of parents, buses and pedestrians. The bond includes upgrades to the existing building entries. The entry areas would be sectioned off from the remainder of the building with a secure entry vestibule. The vestibule, office area and building hallways would be designed to control visitor access to each facility via electronic door controls and video doorbell systems. The vestibules would have the capability of “locking down” entry through the vestibule area via duress control buttons.

Exterior lighting upgrades are proposed to eliminate dark areas on the campus that are difficult to supervise. Additional security cameras are also proposed to expand coverage areas and camera capabilities.

The bond scope seeks to provide a combination of new amenities that provide expanded educational opportunities such as the addition at Blissfield Middle School that will provide expanded space for STEM education. Renovation work would seek to improve student comfort and wellbeing through improved air quality and improved thermal comfort through mechanical systems replacements that would include air conditioning, new lighting and updated interior finishes in classroom spaces.

As part of the mechanical systems replacement, the district would look at installing higher efficiency equipment. Upgrades to mechanical systems would include new building controls that would allow for greater monitoring and control over energy use. Replacement of exterior windows and doors at Blissfield Elementary would improve the thermal performance of that facility by removing existing single-pane systems. Energy savings improvements would allow the district to divert funding from operational costs toward items that directly affect education.

The new performing arts center addition proposed at the high school would provide more performance space to support the school’s arts programs including band and choir. This space would allow for expansion of educational offerings and create opportunities for having a more robust drama program in the district.

It would also serve as a venue for elementary and middle school music performances, all-school assemblies, and professional development and presentation space for staff.

None of the proposed bond can go toward salaries in the district. Blissfield has the lowest debt of any school district in the county at 1.75 mills. The highest by comparison is Tecumseh at 7.2 mills.

If passed, the bond would cost the owner of property with a $100,000 taxable value $480 a year, $40 a month or $9.23 a week.

The millage increase for the first year of the bond is identified as 4.8 mills. Over the life of the bond, it is estimated that the average millage rate needed to expire the bond will be 4.59 mills. The proposed bond term is 29 years, eight months.

