Adrian College offering certificates through Align Lenawee Talent Consortium

ADRIAN — New certificate programs are being offered at Adrian College that are designed to attract more people to the state, keep local residents here in Lenawee County and prepare citizens for the current demands of the workforce.

AC’s new certificate programming includes accounting, applied computing, future educators exploration, project management and web development, a news release from Adrian College said.

These certificates reflect the local workforce needs, the release said, through information derived from Lenawee Now’s Align Lenawee Talent Consortium. Align Lenawee is a collaboration between Lenawee Now, Adrian College, Jackson College, Siena Heights University and the Lenawee Intermediate School District as well as local school districts and employers.

Additional certificate programs will be offered in the future at Adrian College, the release said. The first certification classes at the college begin in the fall 2022 semester.

Align Lenawee created what’s called a competency-based certificate program in response to the state of Michigan’s Marshall Plan for Talent initiative, which is intended to educate students on career opportunities available in Lenawee County while making the students “more than desirable candidates for employment,” according to the release. The talent initiative was signed into law in June 2018 by then Gov. Rick Snyder. The initiative was a $100 million workforce development plan aimed at closing Michigan’s talent gap and preparing young people for high-paying and high-demand jobs.

Locally, Align Lenawee implemented the program with the help of a grant from what was then called the Michigan Talent and Economic Development Department and is now the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity with the intention of “keeping residents local and attracting more people to the state,” the release said. The grant totaled $788,976 to develop the competency-based certificate program.

AC Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs Katie Rasmussen said a majority of the current certificates offered at Adrian College are targeted at professionals to give them tools to keep up with progress in the workplace or advance into higher positions. High school students can also get involved and get a jump start on their college education through the program, she said. Some of the certificate programs require three classes, which equates to nine credit hours in two semesters, while others are longer.

“We’ll have some certificates that are targeted specifically to high school students, so they’ll be dual-enrolled and get a certificate, for instance in our future educators exploration program,” Rasmussen said in the release. “They would take three classes in teacher education, and hopefully, that would help us pipeline those students into our college. It would also give the students a taste of that career and help them decide if they want to pursue that path.”

AC Vice President of Enrollment and Student Affairs Frank Hribar said the certificates greatly increase the potential of a person’s chance of being hired or promoted into a well-paying position. His department has already received inquiries about the programs, the release said.

“These certificate programs allow high school students and local residents to hone their respective skills in specific industry-needed topics,” Hribar said in the release. “These skills are vital to the growth of our local economy. Students and professionals obtaining these skills and credentials can expect a distinct advantage in the job market.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian College offering certificates through Align Lenawee Talent Consortium