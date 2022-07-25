ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Wanted: Teachers for the 2022-23 school year

By Sue Erwin
 2 days ago

As the school year approaches, public school districts throughout Florida are scrambling to fill hundreds of teaching and other staff positions.

Area districts are no exception.

As of Friday, the Sarasota County School District had 149 instructional openings in Sarasota County.

Charlotte County had 37 classroom teacher openings, according to spokesperson Mike Riley.

“Right now, total instructional, including non-classroom instructional personnel, we have 84 positions open,” he said.

DeSoto County has 65 vacancies — instructional and non-instructional — according to the district website.

While school districts are often trying to fill positions this time of year, people in the field are pointing to a combination of factors that are driving people from the teaching profession and are also making it tougher for school systems to find teachers.

These include low salaries, to COVID worries and the Great Resignation to finding an affordable place to live.

Many point to recently passed state laws and increasing vocal criticism of teachers and teaching materials in public and on social media that discourage teachers from staying in or entering the profession.

The Legislature passed several education laws in 2022 initiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Parental Rights in Education law prohibits classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity for kindergarten through third grade, or in a manner that is not age- or developmentally appropriate under state standards. LBGTQ+ advocates call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The new Individual Freedom law restricts prohibits teaching what has been called critical race theory, and the new K-12 Education law allows more parental involvement in school materials, which some criticized as an entry into “book bans.”

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature approved $800 million for teacher raises in 2022-23.

Rex Ingerick, president of Sarasota County Teacher’s Association, said he sees many reasons for this year’s teacher shortage, and the changes in state laws come to the forefront.

“Recent legislation puts barriers on teachers,” he said. “They are restricting free use on materials in the classroom. Pay is another issue.”

He said many people view teaching as a negative career these days.

“It was once a very respectable career. Now, parents have the right to sue teachers … they are afraid to do their job. People are searching for other career avenues,” Ingerick said.

John Jordan, president of the Charlotte County Education Association, pointed out how Florida is in the bottom five nationwide in average teacher pay, but highlighted the “narrative against teachers by some of our elected officials” and some candidates for school boards.

“Is it any wonder the profession is less than attractive at the moment?” Jordan stated in an email.

There was a mindset against educators, he believes.

“In the midst of COVID, we put teachers back in the classroom before the transmissibility of the disease was really fully known, even though those teachers often went home to a loved one who was immuno-compromised or may have been immuno-compromised themselves,” Jordan stated. “It is of little consolation that this is not a Charlotte County problem or a Florida problem, but a nationwide problem.”

NEW TEACHERS WELCOME

Districts are hiring teachers.

Teachers union officials said the district has hired 235 teachers over the past few months, and a job fair Thursday at the Suncoast Technical College in North Port drew some applicants.

The Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce is preparing to welcome 200 new Charlotte County teachers at its annual New Teacher Breakfast on Thursday morning.

What are the biggest needs?

“We usually see the most teaching vacancies among our ESE (exceptional student education) positions at a variety of age levels, and highly specialized subject areas like math and science courses,” said Kelsey Whealy, Sarasota County Schools district spokesperson.

Besides having both virtual and in-person job fairs, Sarasota County Schools officials are “reaching out to our families and volunteers to let them know about opportunities,” Whealy said.

Besides approving $800,000 for teacher raises, the Florida Department of Education announced a fast track for military personnel, their spouses and veterans toward state teaching certificates in an effort to ease the teacher shortage.

Qualifying personnel can get five-year temporary teaching certificate without a bachelor’s degree, although 60 college credits with a good GPA is needed.

“This new initiative creates an alternative pathway for military veterans to earn a temporary certificate in Florida,” said Alex Lanfranconi, director of communications for the Florida Department of Education. “It will benefit Florida school districts by expanding the pool of eligible candidates to fill teacher vacancies in schools.”

Jordan, the president of Charlotte Florida Education Association, said while the union will welcome these new members to the teaching profession, state officials aren’t addressing issues that contribute to the teacher shortage while they “have devalued the position and role of veteran teachers.

