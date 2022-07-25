6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week, July 25, 2022

Photo credit i Cal & Aly

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: July 25 – July 31, 2022.

1Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo created We Belong, Invincible, Love Is A Battlefield, Promises In The Dark, We Live For Love, Heartbreaker and Hell Is For Children. Together they have two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive GRAMMY® awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades. Just a few tickets remain.

Buy tickets here.

2Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

Thursday, July 28th, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville

‘Dexter’ star Micheal C. Hall’s band Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum will perform at Brooklyn Bowl this week.

This tour follows the release of their 2021 debut album THANKS FOR COMING. Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum has been described as a swirl of David Bowie’s experimental glam rock, Giorgio Moroder’s ‘70s disco productions for Donna Summer, ‘80s new wave music, and contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice.

Buy tickets here.

3The Aristocrats

Wednesday, July 27, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

Over the past eight years, the Aristocrats comprised of Guthrie Govan, Steve Wilson, Bryan Beller, and Marco Minneman have released acclaimed albums, toured the world, and established themselves as one of the most musically original rock fusion acts.

Buy tickets here.

4Joshua Dylan

Thursday, July 28, 7 pm

Analog 1808 West End Avenue, Nashville Folk-rock singer-songwriterJoshua Dylan Balis is performing during Breaking Sound at Analog in the Hutton Hotel (1808 West End Ave.) on Thursday, July 28th. Touring in support of his recently released critically-acclaimed debut LP We’re On Fire (State Fair Records).

Buy tickets here.

5The Righteous Brothers

Friday, July 29, 8 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Center, Nashville

Join Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bill Medley and his new partner Bucky Heard, as they take you on a nostalgic journey through the legendary musical stylings of one of the greatest rock and roll duos of all time. The concert experience features their biggest hits including “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul and Inspiration,” “Unchained Melody,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley’s Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme “The Time of My Life,” and much, much more.

Buy tickets here.

6Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind is bringing their tour Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind, with Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad to FirstBank Amphitheater. The upcoming Summer Gods tour will be supporting the restoration of a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest. Called the Blind Reef, proceeds of each ticket will help our friends in the surf community at SeaTrees to restore the kelp ecosystem that sequesters carbon off the California Coast.

Buy tickets here.