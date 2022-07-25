ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ascension Saint Thomas Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional Geriatric Care

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3hWN_0grfLoOI00

ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HOSPITAL WEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FIRST IN TENNESSEE TO OBTAIN ACCREDITATION IN GERIATRIC CARE

The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.

Ascension Saint Thomas is committed to offering personalized care for all Middle Tennesseans by recognizing and serving unique needs. With the Level 3 accreditation, the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West ED will continue to serve adult patients of all ages while integrating best practices for geriatric care as outlined by ACEP.

The emergency department care team has received enhanced training to assess older adults for unique needs. The hospital has invested in new stretchers, additional walkers, and other specialized equipment for geriatric patients. As part of this program, care coordinators will also assist seniors in accessing transportation to follow-up doctor appointments.

“As Middle Tennesseans live longer, it is more important than ever before that we evolve to meet the complex needs of those 65 and older,” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital. “I am incredibly proud of our emergency department caregivers for helping us achieve this milestone. We are honored to be a healthcare destination for so many in our community, including seniors.”

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 12 hospital campuses in Tennessee in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $180 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2022. The health system has a 125-year history in Tennessee. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through its more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

New Tennessee law requires doctors to offer naloxone to patients receiving certain opioid prescriptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Tennessee law is requiring doctors to offer a naloxone prescription to certain patients, giving them the tool to prevent an overdose. There are a few criteria in order to be offered the prescription. According to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, being prescribed more than a three-day supply of opioids, prescribing an opioid at the same time as a benzodiazepine, or having a higher risk of an overdose are all criteria.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Many Tennesseans now under High Risk for Covid-19

Well, here we go again. 51 of the 95 counties in Tennessee now fall under the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s high-risk category for COVID-19. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Health
Wilson County Source

The Local Better Business Bureau is Honoring Entrepreneurs Making a Difference in Their Communities with the 2022 Spark Awards

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the 2022 BBB Spark Awards. The BBB Spark Awards, presented in partnership with WKRN is an awards recognition program that celebrates emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high character level, generate a positive working culture, and engages with their community. To be eligible, the business owner must be 35 years old and under or have been in business for less than three years.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Departments#Poverty#Acep#Middle Tennesseans
Wilson County Source

Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

West Tennessee pharmacy owner made TPA president

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The owner of several West Tennessee pharmacies has been selected for an additional role. According to a news release, Dr. Jay Phipps has been selected as the Tennessee Pharmacists Association’s president for 2022-2023. “Jay has been an effective and influential TPA member since he joined...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
On Target News

List of Back-to-School Dates for Area School Systems

Back-to-school season is kicking off with some schools in Middle Tennessee starting classes very soon. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,610 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Tenn. AG files lawsuit against Biden Admin. for threatening to withhold food assistance programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III lead a 22-state coalition to file a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws by threatening to withdraw food assistance program funding. The multi-state coalition has been challenging regulations issued by the United States Department of...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy