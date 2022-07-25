ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Blue Raiders, Eagles Agree on Home-and-Home Series

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqbQ6_0grfLmcq00

Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern have agreed on a home-and-home football series as announced jointly by both schools on Friday.

The first game is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2031, in Statesboro before the two teams square off a second time on Sept. 25, 2032, in Murfreesboro.

The two teams have played 11 times overall with two meetings coming in the NCAA I-AA Playoffs. Georgia Southern leads the overall series, 7-4.

On September 21, 1989, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern played one of the most infamous games in MTSU history. The game, scheduled in Statesboro, Georgia, went on as planned despite the effects of approaching Hurricane Hugo. Coined the Hurricane Bowl, the Blue Raiders fell to the Eagles 26-0 in a driving rainstorm with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

Five Blue Raiders on C-USA Preseason Watch List

Conference USA released the 2022 preseason watch list, as selected by the league’s 11 head coaches on Monday. Five student-athletes from each conference’s 11-member institutions are recognized as key players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. Representing Middle Tennessee are WR Izaiah Gathings, WR Jaylin Lane, DE Jordan Ferguson, DL Zaylin Wood and punter Kyle Ulbrich. Gathings finished the […] The post Five Blue Raiders on C-USA Preseason Watch List appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
atozsports.com

Recruiting: Did Tennessee just find the next Cedric Tillman?

Recruiting is possibly the most important factor for success in college football. But, recruiting is also a big crapshoot much of the time. Bonafide 5-star prospects can be flameouts and unknown 3-star players can become superstars. In fact, Tennessee’s top receiver in 2022, Cedric Tillman, came to Knoxville as a 3-star recruit and was rated as the No. 246 wide receiver in the class of 2018. Stars matter but they alone can’t make a player great at the next level.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

GEAR UP for Back to School Sports at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville!

School is almost in session! You’ve gotten your school supplies but don’t forget to GEAR UP for Back to School Sports!. Your next sports season is coming up and you need the right gear! GEAR UP for tryouts by visiting Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville. Score unbeatable savings on the items you need for any sport this school year.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Statesboro, GA
Sports
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville wins second straight Tennessee State Little League title

Nolensville Little League Baseball continues to be one of the state's premier programs. For the second consecutive season, and the sixth time in the last nine, Nolensville has won the Tennessee Little League State Tournament. Nolensville will now represent Tennessee at the Southeast Region Tournament with a spot in the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw

Martha Milburn Mann Bradshaw, age 85, of Lebanon, Tennessee, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, surrounded by family. Known to her 11 grandchildren as “Mimi,” Martha approached every aspect of her life with humor, enthusiasm, and tenacity that inspired everyone around her. Born to educator parents L.P. and Faye...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28

Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.
BON AQUA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Georgia Southern#American Football#Mtsu
Wilson County Source

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar to Participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer today announced that Designated Player Hany Mukhtar will participate in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T 5G, as part of a 10-player roster of highly-acclaimed newcomers and MLS All-Stars. The roster will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills on Aug. 9, at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Maryland Daily Record

Billy Currington Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Savannah, Georgia, U.S. Siblings: Yes (6) Lexie Currington, Ann Currington, Kim Currington, and Katie Currington. Brothers:- Charles Currington and Jason Currington. School: Effingham County High School. College: N/A. Religion: Christian. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Scorpio. Gender: Male. Sexual Orientation: Straight. Marital Status: Unmarried. Girlfriend: Single. Wife/Spouse Name: N/A.
SAVANNAH, GA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Nashville

As a city in the middle of a landlocked state, you wouldn’t expect Nashville to have a plethora of excellent seafood restaurants. Fortunately, FedEx allows just about anyone to receive fresh fish and other seafood straight off the boats to the restaurant kitchen. Once it arrives, Nashville chefs definitely know their way around a fish to create fantastic oceanic cuisine. Here’s where you’ll find some undersea delights.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp Keeps Teens ‘Energized’

Thirty-plus budding scientists caught darters in area streams, made solar panels using circuit boards, performed chemistry-related food activities and more, while attending the inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp. Four of their five-days on campus wrapped up with team building and other fun things at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Rob’ S. Turley

Mr. Robert ‘Rob’ S. Turley of Lebanon Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022, he was 49 years old. He was born in Frankfurt Germany to Theresa C. Smith and William Dale Turley. He spent his childhood years in the Russellville and Auburn KY area. He married...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
styleblueprint.com

2 Tucked-Away Fine Dining Destinations in the South

When it comes to dining options in rural locations or off-the-beaten-path small towns, down-home Southern restaurants often get most of the attention. The thought has been that smaller towns don’t have the critical mass of potential diners to support talented chefs who want to experiment with more elegant cuisine. Or, the more arrogant outlook was that there wasn’t enough culinary sophistication among clientele to appreciate that sort of elevated food.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Cody Allen Biggs

Cody Allen Biggs of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, he was 20 years old. He was born November 27, 2001, in Wilson County. He was a 2020 graduate of Lebanon High School. He loved to play video games and loved antique cars and trucks. He was...
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy