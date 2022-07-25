ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ascension Saint Thomas Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional Geriatric Care

By Source Staff
 3 days ago
ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HOSPITAL WEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FIRST IN TENNESSEE TO OBTAIN ACCREDITATION IN GERIATRIC CARE

The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.

Ascension Saint Thomas is committed to offering personalized care for all Middle Tennesseans by recognizing and serving unique needs. With the Level 3 accreditation, the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West ED will continue to serve adult patients of all ages while integrating best practices for geriatric care as outlined by ACEP.

The emergency department care team has received enhanced training to assess older adults for unique needs. The hospital has invested in new stretchers, additional walkers, and other specialized equipment for geriatric patients. As part of this program, care coordinators will also assist seniors in accessing transportation to follow-up doctor appointments.

“As Middle Tennesseans live longer, it is more important than ever before that we evolve to meet the complex needs of those 65 and older,” said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital. “I am incredibly proud of our emergency department caregivers for helping us achieve this milestone. We are honored to be a healthcare destination for so many in our community, including seniors.”

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 12 hospital campuses in Tennessee in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $180 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2022. The health system has a 125-year history in Tennessee. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through its more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

Cheatham County Source

The Local Better Business Bureau is Honoring Entrepreneurs Making a Difference in Their Communities with the 2022 Spark Awards

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the 2022 BBB Spark Awards. The BBB Spark Awards, presented in partnership with WKRN is an awards recognition program that celebrates emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high character level, generate a positive working culture, and engages with their community. To be eligible, the business owner must be 35 years old and under or have been in business for less than three years.
KENTUCKY STATE
Early Voting Underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election

Early voting is underway for State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election. Primary elections will be held for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate (odd-numbered districts), Tennessee House of Representatives, and Republican and Democratic State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman (all districts). General elections will be held for state judicial offices
TENNESSEE STATE
