ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Blue Raiders, Eagles Agree on Home-and-Home Series

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OU338_0grfLkrO00

Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern have agreed on a home-and-home football series as announced jointly by both schools on Friday.

The first game is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2031, in Statesboro before the two teams square off a second time on Sept. 25, 2032, in Murfreesboro.

The two teams have played 11 times overall with two meetings coming in the NCAA I-AA Playoffs. Georgia Southern leads the overall series, 7-4.

On September 21, 1989, Middle Tennessee and Georgia Southern played one of the most infamous games in MTSU history. The game, scheduled in Statesboro, Georgia, went on as planned despite the effects of approaching Hurricane Hugo. Coined the Hurricane Bowl, the Blue Raiders fell to the Eagles 26-0 in a driving rainstorm with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Recruiting: Did Tennessee just find the next Cedric Tillman?

Recruiting is possibly the most important factor for success in college football. But, recruiting is also a big crapshoot much of the time. Bonafide 5-star prospects can be flameouts and unknown 3-star players can become superstars. In fact, Tennessee’s top receiver in 2022, Cedric Tillman, came to Knoxville as a 3-star recruit and was rated as the No. 246 wide receiver in the class of 2018. Stars matter but they alone can’t make a player great at the next level.
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville wins second straight Tennessee State Little League title

Nolensville Little League Baseball continues to be one of the state's premier programs. For the second consecutive season, and the sixth time in the last nine, Nolensville has won the Tennessee Little League State Tournament. Nolensville will now represent Tennessee at the Southeast Region Tournament with a spot in the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Statesboro, GA
Football
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Statesboro, GA
Sports
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Christopher ‘Bubba’ Rask

Christopher “Bubba” Rask, age 52 of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home. Chris was born on March 27, 1970 in Bakersfield, California to Steven & Pamela Rask. He worked as a pest control specialist for over 20 years at Gardner’s Supply, the...
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar to Participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer today announced that Designated Player Hany Mukhtar will participate in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T 5G, as part of a 10-player roster of highly-acclaimed newcomers and MLS All-Stars. The roster will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills on Aug. 9, at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#The Eagles#Georgia Southern#American Football#College Football#Mtsu
Maryland Daily Record

Billy Currington Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Savannah, Georgia, U.S. Siblings: Yes (6) Lexie Currington, Ann Currington, Kim Currington, and Katie Currington. Brothers:- Charles Currington and Jason Currington. School: Effingham County High School. College: N/A. Religion: Christian. Nationality: American. Zodiac Sign: Scorpio. Gender: Male. Sexual Orientation: Straight. Marital Status: Unmarried. Girlfriend: Single. Wife/Spouse Name: N/A.
SAVANNAH, GA
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Nashville

As a city in the middle of a landlocked state, you wouldn’t expect Nashville to have a plethora of excellent seafood restaurants. Fortunately, FedEx allows just about anyone to receive fresh fish and other seafood straight off the boats to the restaurant kitchen. Once it arrives, Nashville chefs definitely know their way around a fish to create fantastic oceanic cuisine. Here’s where you’ll find some undersea delights.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp Keeps Teens ‘Energized’

Thirty-plus budding scientists caught darters in area streams, made solar panels using circuit boards, performed chemistry-related food activities and more, while attending the inaugural MTSU College of Basic and Applied Sciences Summer STEM Camp. Four of their five-days on campus wrapped up with team building and other fun things at...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Cheatham County Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital to Host Hiring Event

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital. The new, state-of-the-art facility with industry-leading robotics technology opened this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital provides personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man accused of threatening pastor with baseball bat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he allegedly threatened the pastor with a baseball bat. On July 20, officers were called to the 100 block of Green Street in regards to the incident. Charis Glaze, 36, was at the Green Street Church of Christ where the pastor...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Kinder Morgan Seeks Eminent Domain Near Harpeth River

On Friday, Houston-based fossil fuel broker Kinder Morgan filed for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, and on Wednesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority filed formal support of the application, stating, "TVA supports the proposed project as it is necessary to provide natural gas supply to TVA’s proposed retirement and replacement of the existing coal fired Cumberland Fossil Plant."
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy